Wisconsin shooting: 'Multiple people injured' in mass shooting at shopping centre

Our Foreign Staff
·1 min read
Emergency teams rushed to the scene at the mall in Wauwatosa - EPA
At least eight people have been injured in a shooting at a shopping centre in the US state of Wisconsin, with the gunman still believed to be at large.

The FBI and the Milwaukee County Sheriff's office tweeted that their officers were on the scene at the Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, supporting the "active" response by local police.

Police described the suspect as a white male in his 20s or 30s.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel said some people remained inside the mall on lockdown.

Witnesses reported hearing between eight and ten gunshots. 

WISN local news station reported least five people were taken away from the mall on stretchers, at least two of whom were sitting upright and appeared to be conscious. One of the victims is reported to be a teenager.

Some people remained in the mall while police searched for a suspect.

The shooting is believed to have taken place at a Macy&#39;s department store - EPA
The station interviewed several people outside the mall who said they had friends sheltering in stores inside.

None of the victims' injuries appeared to be life-threatening, Wauwatosa Mayor Dennis McBride told ABC News, adding that the shooter was believed to be still at large.

The Journal Sentinel said that the local medical examiner - which is called to scenes with deaths - was not at the mall, which is some six miles outside of Milwaukee, Wisconsin's largest city.

Wauwatosa police said a press conference would be held later Friday.

The Mayfair Mall was the site of a February shooting in which a city police officer, Joseph Mensah, shot and killed Alvin Cole, a black 17-year-old.

