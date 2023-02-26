Wisconsin shooting at tavern kills 12-year-old boy, injures another: police

A West Allis, Wisconsin, 12-year-old boy was killed, and another boy injured after gunshots were fired into a party on Saturday night, according to police.

The West Allis Police Department responded to reports of gunshots near 57th Street and Lincoln Avenue.

When officers arrived, they discovered gunshots were fired during a party at a nearby tavern, resulting in two juvenile boys getting shot.

One of the juveniles, a 12-year-old boy, died at the scene while the other was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for his injuries.

Police said nobody was in custody for the shooting and the investigation is ongoing.

Shortly after the shooting, police posted to Facebook and told the public if they have a loved one who was attending a social gathering in the area of the shooting to go to Longfellow Elementary School to be reunited with their loved one.

Fox station WITI in Milwaukee spoke to a neighbor at the scene, who said they heard three-to-six gunshots and saw teens flee from a lounge.

The department encourages anyone with information about the incident to contact the West Allis Police Department at 414-302-8000.

Police added that additional information would be released as the investigation progresses.