Wisconsin stabbing leaves four injured and one dead, suspect in custody: police

A stabbing in Wisconsin left four people injured and one person dead on Saturday afternoon, according to police.

The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that they responded to a "critical incident" along the Apple River in Somerset, Wisconsin, and found five people with stab wounds.

Of the five people stabbed, four have wounds ranging from serious to critical conditions, and one 17-year-old male victim died after the incident.

Two people were flown to a local hospital, and two people were transported to a local hospital by ambulance, St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson told Fox News Digital.

According to FOX 9, the suspect is a 52-year-old man from Minnesota and has been taken into custody, officials said during a press conference.

The four other victims are thought to be in their early 20s, according to the report.

Officials believe that the victim and suspects were tubing when the stabbings happened.

The sheriff's office said that there's no further threat to the public, and an investigation is ongoing.