Wisconsin State Capitol Police officer charged with child enticement, accused of exposing himself to a teenage girl

A Wisconsin State Capitol Police officer, who recently resigned, has been charged with child enticement, accused of exposing himself to someone under age 18 in a secluded place.

Brett D. Pekera, 34, resigned from the Capitol Police on the morning of Dec. 29. Later that day, Department of Administration management was informed of an active arrest warrant for Pekera. However, Grafton police say they arrested Pekera on Dec. 28.

According to DOA spokesperson Tatyana Warrick, the Grafton Police Department informed the DOA that Pekera was off duty at the time he is accused of committing the offense. Pekera has been with the DOA since 2015.

The Ozaukee County District Attorney's Office filed a charge of child enticement against Pekera on Jan. 3.

According to the criminal complaint, Pekera is accused of inviting a 16-year-old girl to his home and exposing himself in late fall or early winter 2019 in Grafton.

The criminal complaint states that Pekera invited the girl downstairs to a room where they consumed "intoxicants" and Pekera removed his clothes exposing himself to the girl.

Pekera had a court appearance on Jan. 13 and is out of custody on $25,000 cash bail.

"While we are of course deeply concerned about the allegations related to the arrest and subsequent charges, any additional questions regarding Mr. Pekera should be directed to the Grafton Police Department. Capitol Police is committed to providing ethical, compassionate, and competent law enforcement services to the people of Wisconsin," said Warrick.

Contact Drake Bentley at (414) 391-5647 or DBentley1@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @DrakeBentleyMJS.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin State Capitol Police officer charged with child enticement