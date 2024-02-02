Wisconsin Superintendent Jill Underly to visit Mishicot High School

Jill Underly, Wisconsin superintendent of public instruction, will visit Mishicot High School this week to kick off Career and Technical Education month.

MANITOWOC — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jill Underly will visit Mishicot High School Feb. 6 to kick off Career and Technical Education Month.

Mishicot Superintendent Cory Erlandson will join Underly, along with other district staff and students during the visit.

Students participating in the IT Lab will share what they learn from computer programming and web development courses at the high school.

Visits to the school's greenhouse, fab lab, woods shop and foods lab are also planned.

