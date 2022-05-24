Wisconsin Supreme Court dismisses Wausau inmate's appeal to drop charges because of years of delays

MADISON – Nhia Lee has spent at least 847 days in the Marathon County Jail without being convicted, and he's not likely to get out soon as a result of a Wisconsin Supreme Court decision issued Tuesday.

Lee asked the state's highest court to find that Marathon County judges had repeatedly violated his rights by delaying hearings and to permanently dismiss all charges against him. His criminal case is among hundreds that have languished in county courts as a result of a shortage of public defenders.

Justices wrote that his case should not have come before the Supreme Court because it had already been appropriately decided by an appeals court, which ruled the charges against Lee should be dismissed but that prosecutors should be able to refile them.

"There are much better uses of this court's time than repeating work already done correctly by a lower court," Justice Rebecca Bradley wrote in the concurrent opinion.

Lee, a Green Bay resident who will turn 46 on Saturday, faces charges of amphetamine possession with intent to deliver, misappropriation of an identity to avoid prosecution and misdemeanor drug paraphernalia possession. The most serious charge, amphetamine possession with intent to deliver, carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision.

Prosecutors charged Lee on Sept. 10, 2018, and he made his initial court appearance the next day. Marathon County Circuit Judge LaMont Jacobson set a $25,000 cash bail but lowered it to $15,000 in April.

A county jail roster listed Lee as an inmate for 847 days as of Tuesday. It's unclear where else he was held since his arrest.

Lee remains in jail because Jacobson decided not to follow the appeals court's order to dismiss the charges and instead to wait until the Supreme Court heard the case.

Lee qualified financially for a public defender, but a member of the Wisconsin Public Defenders Office said the agency asked 100 attorneys to take the case and all turned it down. No explanation was given. As a result, Lee waited 113 days for his preliminary hearing, where a judge decides if a defendant probably committed a crime and the case should proceed.

According to state law, a preliminary hearing must take place within 10 days of a defendant's initial court appearance unless a judge finds "just cause" to delay the case.

While he waited for an attorney, Lee appeared weekly in front of a court commissioner, who repeatedly found just cause to delay his hearing. At one point, Lee demanded his preliminary hearing be held, but it was not. He also asked the judge to dismiss the case, a request that took three weeks to get a hearing, according to court documents.

The judge said the case was "getting very, very close to the point where the court could find a constitutional violation," but he refused to dismiss the case. Lee waited 44 more days for an attorney, according to court documents.

Indigent defendants across Wisconsin are sitting in jails because they can't come up with bail money. Many are unable to get their cases through the system because they don't have a lawyer.

The state Public Defender's Office says there's a shortage of defense attorneys to take these cases, especially those willing to work for the amount paid by the state. Judges can appoint an attorney at a higher rate for indigent defendants but have been reluctant to do so because the cost would then be shifted to county taxpayers.

Lee's attorney, Julianne Lennon, took the case to the Court of Appeals in January 2019. The following November, the court ordered the case dismissed without prejudice, which means the Marathon County District Attorney's Office could immediately refile the charges. The Supreme Court took the case last June.

Supreme Court Justices Rebecca Dallet and Ann Walsh Bradley disagreed with the majority decision. In a dissenting opinion written by Dallet, the two said there are systemic issues with the process for appointing lawyers for indigent defendants.

The judicial system failed Lee twice and, by dismissing the case, the Supreme Court failed him again, according to the dissenting opinion.

Dallet suggested Lee's case offers an avenue for taking steps to implement policy changes.

"Lee's appeal provided the court with the chance to highlight the problems with our appointed-counsel system, so all three branches of government can begin working toward solutions," according to Dallet's opinion.

The concurrent opinion from Rebecca Bradley says the courts should decide cases like Lee's and leave policymaking to the Legislature.

"There was no error in this case, and we should not transform it (or other cases) into a vehicle for 'highlighting' issues that are more properly considered through a rule petition or legislative proposal," Rebecca Bradley wrote.

There were no court dates scheduled for Lee in Marathon County as of Tuesday morning.

