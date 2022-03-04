Wisconsin Supreme Court sides with Brown County on 0.5% sales tax

Doug Schneider and Jeff Bollier, Green Bay Press-Gazette
Brown County will continue to collect its 0.5% sales tax after the the Wisconsin Supreme Court of Friday rejected a challenge to it from county taxpayers group.

The Brown County Taxpayers Association and Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, a conservative legal group, sued the county in 2018 over its plan to use the sales tax proceeds to pay for construction of the Resch Expo and other large, capital improvement projects. They argued that a local sales tax could only be used to reduce property taxes and Brown County's use of the tax proceeds was prohibited by state law.

In a 5-2 ruling published Friday morning, the court determined state statutes do not limit counties' use of sales tax proceeds to direct reduction of property taxes. The decision comes less than two years before the county's sales tax is scheduled to end on Dec. 31, 2023.

Justice Ann Walsh Bradley, writing for the majority of the court, said state law "does not require a dollar-for-dollar offset to the property tax levy. Instead, it authorizes counties to impose a sales and use tax for the specific purpose of directly reducing the property tax levy, while leaving the means to accomplish that purpose up to the county."

The county meets that requirement, she wrote, because it is using the money to fund projects that would otherwise have been paid for through additional debt that would have to be paid off with property tax revenue.

The case focused on Brown County, but the ruling's implications stretch across the state. Sixty-eight of the state's 72 counties have enacted a 0.5% sales tax, generating more than $471.5 million in revenue in 2020, according to the Wisconsin Counties Association.

They have enacted the tax and spent those dollars based on a 1998 Wisconsin Attorney General's opinion that backed their use to fund any project that could otherwise be paid for with property taxes.

In a brief filed in support of Brown County, the counties association argued that the taxpayers group sought to "overturn 23 years of settled interpretation" and that a court ruling against Brown County would have a "catastrophic" effect on counties. The brief notes "not a single county actually effectuated a dollar-for-dollar reduction" in property tax levies via the sales tax and changing the interpretation now would "introduce uncertainty" to those counties' budgeting processes.

Brown County argued that the sales tax was being used to fund projects that otherwise would have to be paid for with property taxes. The county also pledged not to increase its property tax rate, the amount property owners pay for each $1,000 of property value, while the tax is in effect. A portion of the sales tax money also has been used to reduce county debt, and the county has frozen additional borrowing through 2023, when the sales tax is scheduled to end.

County officials have said that using the tax to pay for the projects will save an estimated $13 million in interest payments during the tax's six-year lifespan and $47 million in interest payments over 20 years, the normal term for which local governments borrow funds.

The county has racked up more than $460,000 in legal fees defending itself in the lawsuit, said David P. Hemery, Brown County's corporation counsel.

“It has been obvious all along that our fiscally conservative debt reduction, infrastructure and property tax relief plan was legal, and it’s a shame we had to spend hundreds of thousands of Brown County taxpayer dollars defending a law that has been clear for over two decades."

As of Dec. 31, the tax had generated $113.7 million, or more than three-fourths of the $147 million Brown County wanted to collect before the tax ends on Dec. 31, 2023. Tax collections picked up last year as the economy rebounded from the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, rising to $33 million in 2021, $3.3 million more than the tax generated in 2020.

In a statement, Anthony LoCoco, WILL's deputy counsel, said the decision is disappointing.

“We want to thank our clients for undertaking this worthy challenge," LoCoco said. "We are disappointed in the decision, but remain committed to ensuring that governments at all levels follow the law and respect the rights of taxpayers.”

Justice Rebecca Bradley wrote the dissenting opinion, which Chief Justice Annette Ziegler joined. They argued the county enacted a sales tax to avoid an increase, not to reduce property taxes.

"The majority roots its analysis in a fallacious presumption rather than the statutory text, a foundational error contaminating its entire opinion," Justice Rebecca Bradley wrote, arguing the decision turns the sales tax into "a blank check for spending rather than the tax relief for property owners the legislature enacted."

The Wisconsin Counties Association said BCTA's interpretation of the statute would have forced counties across the state that rely on a sales tax to either reduce services or cancel public improvement projects. It noted Pepin County generated $535,000 via its sales tax in 2017, equal to 12.8% of its property tax levy, while the $74 million Milwaukee County generated in 2017 equates to 25% of its total tax levy.

"A dollar-for-dollar reduction in the levies would force counties to choose between cutting essential services or foregoing necessary capital improvements," WCA wrote in its brief. "... If any of these essential services cannot be fully funded due to sales and use tax collections falling below estimates, county residents who rely on these services would be placed in risk of real harm."

A ruling on Brown County&#39;s 0.5 sales tax is expected Friday from the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
The Brown County Board approved the sales tax in 2017 with the intention of funding nearly $150 million in infrastructure projects over a six-year span. They include:

  • Resch Expo: $15 million debt payments

  • Infrastructure, roads and facilities: $60 million

  • Jail and mental health projects: $20 million

  • Libraries: $20 million

  • Resch Expo maintenance fund: $10 million

  • Medical examiner and public safety projects: $10 million

  • Parks and fairgrounds improvements: $6 million

  • STEM Innovation Center: $5 million

  • Museum: $1 million

The Brown County Taxpayers Association and WILL filed their lawsuit seeking to end the tax in January 2018, on the same week that the tax went into effect.

The county's use of the funds was upheld by Brown County Circuit Court Judge John Zakowski. The taxpayers association and WILL appealed, and in March 2021 the state Supreme Court agreed to hear the case. Justices heard oral arguments in the case in November.

Contact Doug Schneider at (920) 431-8333, or DSchneid@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @PGDougSchneider.

Contact Jeff Bollier at (920) 431-8387 or jbollier@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @JeffBollier.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Wisconsin Supreme Court rules in favor of Brown County on sales tax

