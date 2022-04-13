Wisconsin Supreme Court to hear arguments on ballot boxes

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
SCOTT BAUER
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin's Supreme Court was scheduled to hear arguments Wednesday in a case that will likely determine how extensively absentee ballot drop boxes can be used in the upcoming midterm election where the battleground state's Democratic governor and Republican U.S. senator are on the ballot.

The court in February barred the use of drop boxes outside of election clerk offices for the April spring election where local offices such as mayor, city council and school board were decided. But the larger question the court has yet to address is whether to allow the secure ballot boxes going forward in places such as libraries, grocery stores and other locations.

The fight is being closely watched as Republicans push to limit access to absentee ballots following President Joe Biden’s narrow win in Wisconsin over Donald Trump in 2020 by just under 21,000 votes. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson are on the ballot in November.

State law is silent on drop boxes, but the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission has told local election officials they can be placed at multiple locations.

A Waukesha County judge ruled in January that the election commission's guidance was contrary to the law and that the guidance was actually an administrative rule that was invalid because it was not put in place properly. The state Supreme Court will also be deciding whether to let stand the judge’s ruling that prohibited anyone other than the voter from returning an absentee ballot.

The elections commission rescinded its guidance pending the outcome of the court's ruling.

Advocates for people with disabilities and others argue that restriction makes it more difficult for some voters who have limited mobility, or other physical impairments, from returning their ballots.

Wisconsin’s top elections official testified last year that at least 528 drop boxes were used by more than 430 communities in the presidential election. The popularity of absentee voting exploded during the pandemic in 2020, with more than 40% of all voters casting mail ballots, a record high.

All eyes in Wednesday's arguments will be on swing Justice Brian Hagedorn, a conservative who sometimes sides with the court's liberal minority.

In January, Hagedorn sided with liberals and put on hold a lower court's ruling barring drop boxes outside of clerks' offices for the February primary. But in February, Hagedorn reversed and sided with the conservative majority in reinstating the lower court's ruling that put the ban in effect for the April election and beyond pending the Supreme Court's ruling.

The lawsuit was brought on behalf of two Milwaukee voters by the conservative law firm Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty. It is opposed by the Democratic Senate Campaign Committee, the Wisconsin Elections Commission, Disability Rights Wisconsin, Wisconsin Faith Voice For Justice and the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin.

Republicans who control the Wisconsin Legislature have also tried to enact laws limiting the use of absentee ballots, but Evers has vetoed them.

Republicans have made similar moves since Trump’s defeat to tighten access to ballots in other battleground states. The restrictions especially target voting methods that have been rising in popularity and erecting hurdles to mail balloting and early voting that saw explosive growth earlier in the pandemic.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden Administration Attack on Charter Schools Hurts Kids Who Need Them Most

    As former members of Congress on opposite sides of the aisle, we have disagreed on many things, but one issue keeps us and many of our colleagues connected: ensuring that every child has access to a high-quality public education. There are serious issues in public education right now, like staffing shortages and pandemic-related learning loss. […]

  • EU adds 21 Russian airlines to those banned in EU

    The European Commission has added 21 Russian airlines to a list of carriers banned from operating in the 27-nation bloc because they do not meet international safety standards, the EU executive arm said on Monday. "The Russian Federal Air Transport Agency has allowed Russian airlines to operate hundreds of foreign-owned aircraft without a valid certificate of airworthiness," Commissioner for Transport Adina Valean said. She said the decision to ban the airlines certified in Russia, which include Aeroflot, was not another sanction against Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine, but a measure taken only on the basis of technical and safety grounds.

  • Review: A portrait of a Putin opposition leader in ‘Navalny’

    “ Navalny ” is so taut and suspenseful you’d think John le Carré had left behind a secret manuscript that’s only just coming to light now. Roher was able to sit down with Navalny during his brief stay in Berlin in 2020 and early 2021, while recovering from being poisoned and seeking the truth behind the unsuccessful murder attempt.

  • Meta will charge creators fees of up to 47.5% to sell virtual wares in its metaverse

    Meta and its CEO Mark Zuckerberg have previously criticised Apple for charging developers a 30% fee for in-app purchases via the App Store.

  • Trump’s move to Florida may have been unexpected gift to Manhattan DA investigating his finances

    Top prosecutors left New York investigation in recent weeks

  • As Russia menaces Ukraine's east, Putin says peace talks hit 'dead end'

    President Biden, in a speech on rising gas prices, says Russia's actions in Ukraine amount to 'genocide,' a term the administration has previously avoided.

  • U.S. Supreme Court to stop public access in April as COVID cases rise

    Despite infections remaining relatively flat nationwide, a number of high-profile political figures in Washington D.C. have tested positive for COVID-19 recently, including members of President Joe Biden's Cabinet and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The highly transmissible BA.2 Omicron variant accounts for the majority of cases in the United States and has contributed to the reintroduction of restrictions and warnings about infection rates in some other countries. "Courtroom access will be limited to the Justices, essential Court personnel, counsel in the scheduled cases, and journalists with full-time press credentials issued by the Supreme Court," the country's highest federal court said in a statement.

  • Russian troops 'burning bodies of dead Ukrainians in shopping centre'

    The mayor of Mariupol said the civilian death toll in the city could pass 20,000.

  • Finally, Arizona's election fraud has been found!

    The Arizona Republican Party is giddy over all that election fraud uncovered in Arizona. All nine cases. Can a fundraising grift be far behind?

  • Why this may be the start of 'America's 1st so-what COVID wave'

    Why this may be the start of 'America's 1st so-what COVID wave'

  • Gov. Kristi Noem, DOC release report that followed probe into nepotism, sexual harassment allegations

    Gov. Kristi Noem hired CGL after firings that took place at the prison.

  • AP source: DOJ denies panel details in Trump records probe

    The Justice Department declined a request this week from the House oversight committee to disclose the contents of records that former President Donald Trump took to his Florida residence after leaving the White House, according to a person familiar with the matter. The move could serve as a setback for Democrats on the House Committee on Oversight and Reform as it was ramping up its investigation into Trump’s handling of sensitive and even classified information during his time as president and after he left the White House. The Justice Department’s decision is part of an effort to protect confidential information that may compromise an ongoing investigation, according to the person, who was not authorized to discuss the matter by name and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

  • Mask rule for planes and trains still up in the air

    The federal requirement to wear face masks on airplanes and public transportation is scheduled to expire next week, and airline executives and Republican lawmakers are urging the Biden administration to let the mandate die. “This is a decision that the CDC Director Dr. (Rochelle) Walensky is going to make," White House coronavirus-policy adviser Dr. Ashish Jha said Monday.

  • Russia Airs Its Ultimate ‘Revenge Plan’ for America

    Alexey Nikolsky/Sputnik/AFP via Getty ImagesAs Russia’s war of aggression continues to ravage its neighbor, the Kremlin’s propaganda apparatus has been more blatant than ever in outlining the country’s goals for its biggest nemesis: the U.S.Last week, American intelligence officials reportedly assessed that Russian President Vladimir Putin may use the Biden administration’s support for Ukraine as a pretext to order a new campaign to interfere in U.S. elections. Though AP reported that “it is not

  • They Voted for Madison Cawthorn. Now They Think He’s ‘Unscrewed.’

    Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via GettyFLETCHER, North Carolina—The people who packed into an event hall on the outskirts of Asheville on Monday night for a Republican primary debate should be Rep. Madison Cawthorn’s people.They ate up the MAGA red meat that the 26-year old congressman regularly dishes. They applauded at conspiracies of a stolen election, laughed at Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s age, and responded to candidates’ speeches with shouts of “Let’s go Brandon!”It wasn’t long ago that nearly

  • Democrat Finkenauer knocked off US Senate primary ballot

    A state court judge has ruled that Democrat Abby Finkenauer cannot appear on the June 7 Iowa primary ballot for U.S. Senate because she didn't gather enough petition signatures, potentially knocking off the candidate considered by many to be the party’s best chance to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley. Judge Scott Beattie, a 2018 appointee of Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds, filed a ruling late Sunday that overturned a decision by a three-member panel of state elected officials. The panel concluded last week that Finkenauer's campaign staffers had substantially complied with Iowa law that requires candidates to obtain 3,500 names, including at least 100 signatures from at least 19 counties.

  • GOP Sen. Marsha Blackburn Gets Schooled On U.S. Geography After Border Wall Plea

    The Tennessee Republican appeared confused about the location of her home state while alluding to former President Donald Trump's now-defunct project.

  • Unanimous state Supreme Court blocks attempt to re-examine ballots in narrowly decided Racine school referendum

    The ruling has implications for future recounts in the perennially purple state of Wisconsin.

  • George Will dismisses Palin; quips senators shouldn’t be able to run for president

    Longtime political columnist and commentator George Will quipped that former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin is “ready to be 1/435th of the House of Representatives,” adding that if she won election to the House it “doesn’t really matter much.” Will made the remarks in response to a question from NewsNation host Ashleigh Banfield on Tuesday during…

  • Trump Cabinet ‘Grifter’ With CA Home Is All In on Montana Run

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyWhen Ryan Zinke resigned from former President Donald Trump’s Cabinet in 2018, he took with him at least 18 federal ethics inquiries, a hefty pile of legal fees, and Trump’s lasting loyalty.He’s now putting that loyalty to use while running in Montana’s newly created 2nd Congressional District—but his opponents from both sides of the aisle don’t intend to let voters forget the rest.Republican candidate Dr. Al Olszewski has called Zinke “