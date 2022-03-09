Wisconsin Supreme Court ponders judge's decision to keep Mayfair mall shooting suspect's case in juvenile court

A Milwaukee County sheriff's deputy with a shotgun heads back to his vehicle in the parking lot of Mayfair mall in Wauwatosa, where multiple people were shot on November 20, 2020.

Was a Milwaukee judge's decision to keep the case involving a teen charged with shooting eight people at Mayfair mall in juvenile court an appropriate -- or erroneous -- exercise of her discretion?

Wisconsin's Supreme Court on Wednesday heard arguments from both sides of a case that centers on how much deference judges' tough decisions should get on review. Also at issue is what will happen to the boy, identified in court papers by the pseudonym Xander.

Justice Rebecca Bradley made it clear she thinks the trial judge failed to make proper findings to support her decision.

"What did she say about public safety?" Bradley asked, citing one of the factors judges should consider.

Should another judge decides Xander belongs in adult court, he will be identified by his real name and likely face much harsher consequences, if convicted.

Xander, 15 at the time of the shootings, is charged with eight counts of first-degree reckless injury — punishable by up to 15 years in prison for adults — and being a minor with a gun, a misdemeanor. Prosecutors say he opened fire in the mall on Nov. 20, 2020, injuring three people in a group he was confronting, a friend who was with him, and four random shoppers.

Dozens of police responded and the mall was closed until the next day.

Emergency responders remain on-site at Mayfair mall in Wauwatosa after eight people were shot inside the mall on Friday afternoon, Nov. 20, 2020.

Prosecutors sought waiver to adult court. Milwaukee Circuit Judge Brittany Grayson, after hearing from a social worker and a psychologist, determined Xander should remain in juvenile court. Xander had already been adjudicated delinquent in another case and hadn't complied entirely with his treatment.

The Court of Appeals reversed the decision and ordered a new hearing before a different judge. But Xander's lawyers asked the Supreme Court to weigh in first.

Christopher August argued Wednesday Grayson's 30-page decision clearly showed a proper exercise of discretion. He said the judge noted the serious nature of the offense, some mitigating circumstances and two witnesses' testimony that Xander's needs could be met within juvenile court, without endangering the public.

Story continues

Bradley said Grayson just stated a conclusion about safety without making any real findings to support it.

Justices Brian Hagedorn and Rebecca Dallet raised concerns about how to reach a very narrow decision that would not fundamentally change the deference standard.

A Wauwatosa police vehicle sits outside Macy's near the entrance to Mayfair mall Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Wauwatosa. A gunman opened fire at Mayfair mall in Wauwatosa Friday afternoon, wounding seven adults and one teenager, officials said.

Assistant Attorney General Lisa Kumfer argued Grayson's record of her decision is not nearly as comprehensive as the defense portrayed it, and there should be a new waiver hearing.

"This case is a textbook example of when a reviewing court should reverse a discretionary decision," Kumfer said.

She said Grayson can't just list the criteria for waiver and cite the facts, without more detailed explanation of how the facts mesh with the criteria and lead to a decision.

A decision from the Supreme Court is not expected for months.

Contact Bruce Vielmetti at (414) 224-2187 or bvielmetti@jrn.com. Follow him on Twitter at @ProofHearsay.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin Supreme Court weighs judge's Mayfair Mall shooting decision