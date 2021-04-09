Wisconsin Supreme Court says don't purge voters from rolls

SCOTT BAUER
·3 min read

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court sided with Democrats on Friday and ruled that the state elections commission should not remove from the rolls voters flagged as possibly having moved, something conservatives have wanted done for nearly two years.

The court’s 5-2 ruling means about 69,000 people on the list of likely movers will not have their voter registrations deactivated. When the lawsuit was first brought in 2019, about 234,000 were on the list. Of those who remain, none voted in the 2020 presidential election, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission. No voters had their registrations deactivated while the legal fight was pending.

The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, a conservative advocacy group, argued that the state elections commission broke the law when it did not remove voters from the rolls who did not respond within 30 days to a mailing in 2019 indicating they had been identified as someone who potentially moved.

But the court said the job of removing voters from the rolls was up to local municipal elections officials, not the state commission. It ordered the case dismissed.

Two of the court's conservative justices, Chief Justice Patience Roggensack and Justice Brian Hagedorn, joined with liberal justices Ann Walsh Bradley, Rebecca Dallet and Jill Karofsky in the majority. Hagedorn, who has sided with liberals in other high profile cases, wrote the majority opinion.

Justices Rebecca Bradley and Annette Ziegler dissented.

The issue received a lot of attention before the presidential race.

Because voters who moved were concentrated in more Democratic areas of the state, liberals argued that the lawsuit was meant to lower turnout on their side. Republicans countered that it was about reducing the likelihood of voter fraud and making sure that people who moved are not able to vote from their previous addresses.

President Joe Biden carried Wisconsin by fewer than 21,000 votes, an outcome that withstood a two-county recount brought by former President Donald Trump and numerous lawsuits.

A Ozaukee County circuit court judge ruled in 2019 that the voters identified as possibly having moved must be removed from the rolls immediately. A state appeals court overturned that in February 2020. The Supreme Court heard arguments on the case in September and issued its ruling Friday, just three days after the state’s spring election.

The court upheld the appeals court ruling and ordered the case dismissed.

The law requiring the voter registration database to be updated regularly places that duty on the state's 1,850 municipal election clerks, and there is “no credible argument” that the state elections commission should do it, the divided court said.

Rick Esenberg, attorney for the conservative group that brought the lawsuit, had argued that state law clearly gives the elections commission the responsibility to maintain the voter list.

The list of voters affected by the ruling has shrunk from about 234,000 to 69,000 for a variety of reasons, according to the elections commission. Based on a February memo, when the number stood at 71,000, 58% of the people originally on the list registered at a new address. Nearly 4% were inactivated by local clerks for a variety of reasons, including because they had died or moved. That left nearly 31% of the people originally identified as potential movers still on the list.

The commission is now considering sending mailings to voters who may have moved four times a year, rather than every two years, in order to more quickly flag those who may be registered at an old address.

___

The story and summary have been corrected to indicate that the Wisconsin Elections Commission said that no voters still on the list of likely movers voted in the 2020 presidential election, not the 2016 presidential election.

___

Follow Scott Bauer on Twitter: https://twitter.com/sbauerAP

Recommended Stories

  • Matt Gaetz releases a statement from the 'women' of his office defending him, but no women are named in it

    The nameless statement from "The Women of the Office of U.S. Congressman Matt Gaetz" said the allegations against him were false.

  • Viral Tweet Skyrockets Dog Walker and His Doggo Clients to Internet Fame

    Meet Instagram’s newest celebrities: a Boston dog walker and his 6-pup crew who are going viral for their adorable photo shoots!

  • A new experiment has broken the known rules of physics, hinting at a mysterious, unknown force that has shaped our universe

    An unknown force seems to be making subatomic particles called muons act weirdly. That same force could be behind dark matter.

  • A war in South America 39 years ago is still teaching China lessons about how to seize Taiwan

    Four decades after the British recaptured the Falklands, the Chinese see similarities to what a war over Taiwan would look like.

  • Boeing's infamous 737 Max plane has a new issue, and 16 airlines are being told to ground planes

    Boeing said Friday it had recommended 16 airlines to ground their aircraft until it's fixed. The company released few other details about the issue.

  • Turkey says it was following EU protocol when it left the bloc's female leader standing at a meeting

    Video showed President Erdoğan and European Council President Michel settling in chairs while Ursula von der Leyen was left standing.

  • Archeologists unearth an ancient pharaonic city in Egypt

    Egyptian archeologists have unearthed a 3,000-year-old lost city, complete with mud brick houses, artifacts, and tools from pharaonic times. Noted archeologist Zahi Hawass said an Egyptian mission discovered the mortuary city in the southern province of Luxor. It dates back to what is considered a golden era of ancient Egypt, the period under King Amenhotep III of the 18th dynasty.

  • Russia demanded 200,000 Sputnik V vaccines back after officials in Europe questioned the quality of the shot

    Slovakia's drug agency said roughly 80% of Sputnik V's safety and effectiveness data was missing. Russia accused it of "sabotage."

  • Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and Queen Elizabeth II's husband, dead at 99

    London-based senior foreign affairs correspondent Greg Palkot on Prince Phillip's death.

  • ‘Fox & Friends’ Inevitably Blames Harry and Meghan for Prince Philip’s Death

    Fox NewsMinutes after the British royal family announced that Queen Elizabeth II’s husband, Prince Philip, had died at the age of 99, the sleuths at Fox & Friends blamed their inevitable culprits: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.Host Brian Kilmeade immediately linked the death of the extremely old and sickly Duke of Edinburgh to Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired last month and contained shocking claims of racism and cruel treatment against Meghan by royal family members.Kilmeade said on Friday’s show: “There are reports that [Philip] was enraged after the interview and the fallout from the interview with Oprah Winfrey, so here he is trying to recover and he’s hit with that.”Brian Kilmeade connects the death of 99-year-old Prince Philip to Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Oprah interview: "If you factor in this, there are reports that he was enraged after the interview ... Here he is trying to recover, and then he gets hit with that." pic.twitter.com/tevB9ijMeH— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) April 9, 2021 Kilmeade then went on to cite Piers Morgan, of all people, as evidence that Philip’s health was hit by the Oprah interview. Morgan resigned in disgrace from his show, Good Morning Britain, after thousands of people complained about his repeated attacks on Meghan. The low point came when he said didn’t believe her admission that she felt suicidal.If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.The Fox & Friends host said: “Piers Morgan was saying on his morning show, which he famously walked off of, is like ‘Really? Your grandfather is in the hospital, you know he’s not doing well, is this really the time you have to put out this interview?’ Evidently, it definitely added to his stress.”Philip left his London hospital after a month-long stay for treatment of an unspecified infection. He also underwent a procedure for a pre-existing heart condition in that time. He was also 99 years old.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • The incredible life of Prince Philip, who is dead at 99

    From a career in the Royal Navy to his life standing by his wife, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip had an incredible life.

  • Under pressure over Xinjiang, China takes aim at overseas Uighurs, academics

    At a crowded press event on Friday in Beijing, Chinese officials aired a video of a thin Uighur man with a shaved head, wearing an oversized uniform and speaking directly to the camera. "I will try my best to change myself and receive the leniency of the party and the government," says the man, Erkin Tursun, a former TV producer who, the officials said, is serving a 20-year sentence in Xinjiang on charges of "inciting ethnic hatred, ethnic discrimination and covering up crimes". Tursun, almost unrecognisable from photos shared online before his 2018 arrest, is addressing his son, who now lives abroad and has publicly advocated against Tursun's detention, which he says is arbitrary.

  • Before you label Noah Gragson a NASCAR villain, Kelley Earnhardt has some perspective

    Perhaps no one in NASCAR is more polarizing than Noah Gragson, who threw punches on pit road during his last race at Atlanta. But JR Motorsports co-owner Kelley Earnhardt Miller knows another side of Noah — and racing.

  • Filipino man dies after being forced to perform hundreds of squats for breaking COVID-19 curfew near Manila

    Philippine authorities are investigating the death of a man forced to perform nearly 300 squats after officials say he broke COVID-19 curfew rules.

  • Analysis: Russian military buildup raises stakes as fighting in Ukraine intensifies

    Dozens of troop carriers and missile launchers sit on flatbed wagons lining up along tracks running through southern Russia, in a region bordering Ukraine. Ukraine and Western countries accuse Russia of sending troops and heavy weapons to support proxy fighters who seized a swathe of the eastern Donbass region in 2014. Moscow denies it is part of the conflict in eastern Ukraine and says it provides only humanitarian and political support to the separatists.

  • Greta Thunberg says she is skipping the UN's climate change conference, citing vaccine inequality between rich and poor nations

    The 18-year-old Swedish climate activist said she is skipping the COP26, the UN's climate change conference.

  • Before you label Noah Gragson a NASCAR villain, Kelley Earnhardt has some perspective

    Perhaps no one in NASCAR is more polarizing than Noah Gragson, who threw punches on pit road during his last race at Atlanta. But JR Motorsports co-owner Kelley Earnhardt Miller knows another side of Noah — and racing.

  • POLL: Most Americans who care about the filibuster don't like it and want it changed

    Most respondents, 36%, said they don't have a strong feeling about the filibuster, while 17% think the bill delaying measure is fine as is.

  • Sexual health: 'I can't tell my mum I'm having sex'

    In conservative Singapore, start-ups give young adults discreet access to sexual health products.

  • John Boehner recalls Trump berating a staffer as an 'idiot' and shouting at him to 'f---ing listen!'

    In another excerpt from his upcoming book, former House Speaker John Boehner writes that he'd "never seen anybody treat a staffer" like former President Donald Trump once did. Boehner will release his memoir On the House next week, and on Thursday, Punchbowl News published an excerpt in which Boehner recalls once golfing with two insurance executives and Trump before he was elected president. The former Republican leader says that as the group was getting ready to play, Trump asked a young staffer of Boehner's, who they called BJ, for the names of the two executives, and the staffer said, "I think they're Joe and Jeff." This turned out to not be correct, and when Trump and Boehner discovered they had been repeatedly calling the executives by the wrong names, the future president was allegedly quite upset. "He marched over to BJ and got right in his face to the point that BJ might have had to take a step or two back," Boehner writes. "Then Trump shouted, 'What are you, some kind of idiot?' He pointed to the rest of our impromptu foursome. 'These guys’ names are Mike and David!'" Boehner goes on to write that Trump shouted at the staffer, "You want to know how to remember somebody’s name? You f---ing LISTEN!" Though Boehner says that "we laughed about that at the time, and since," he adds that "I'd never seen anybody treat a staffer like that," and he suggests that there was "something dark" about this incident. "This was real anger, over something very, very small," Boehner writes. "We had no idea then what that anger would do to our country." The new excerpt from Boehner's book comes after The New York Times published quotes from it in which the former Republican leader rips into Trump, saying he incited a "bloody insurrection for nothing more than selfish reasons" while calling his election fraud claims "bulls---." More stories from theweek.comSen. Joe Manchin says Jan. 6 Capitol riot 'changed me,' making him more committed to bipartisanshipAmerica's bipolar summerPrince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, dies at 99