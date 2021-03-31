Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down statewide mask mandate

Orion Rummler
·1 min read
Wisconsin's Supreme Court struck down Gov. Tony Evers' (D) statewide mask mandate on Wednesday by ruling against multiple emergency declarations made during the pandemic, AP reports.

State of play: The court ruled that the governor overstepped his powers by issuing multiple emergency declarations for the pandemic, lasting longer than 60 days, without approval from the state legislature. The ruling invalidates the current mask mandate in the state, which was set to expire next Monday.

Background: Evers issued the mandate in early February, almost immediately after the state legislature voted to repeal his previous order.

  • He said last month that his efforts to implement coronavirus restrictions to protect Wisconsinites have been met with "lawsuits, political rhetoric, and obstruction," citing the legislature's vote.

The backdrop: Coronavirus cases are ticking up in the U.S. again, as some states relax restrictions amid rising vaccinations. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Rochelle Walensky pleaded Americans on Monday to not let up on public health measures.

Go deeper: Biden urges governors to reinstate mask mandates

    Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin (R) urged Americans to "use common sense to avoid spreading" COVID-19, including wearing masks, as she told People Magazine Wednesday that she previously tested positive for the virus.Why it matters: The influential conservative firebrand and 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee's comments come at a time when some GOP lawmakers have gone against health officials' guidance on face coverings and other suggested precautions.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."My case is perhaps one of those that proves anyone can catch this."What she's saying: Palin said she tested positive for the coronavirus after her 12-year-old son showed symptoms, though she did not say when this was.The 57-year-old revealed she lost her sense of taste and smell in the interview, during which she came out in support of wearing face masks."Through it all, I view wearing that cumbersome mask indoors in a crowd as not only allowing the newfound luxury of being incognito, but trust it's better than doing nothing to slow the spread,” she said."And history will show we Masked Singer visitors were masked before being masked was cool," Palin added, in reference to her appearance on the TV show.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.