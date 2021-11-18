Wisconsin Supreme Court won’t review Steven Avery’s case as he fights conviction for Teresa Halbach murder

The Wisconsin Supreme Court has rejected a request by Steven Avery to review his conviction for killing Teresa Halbach, a 25-year-old photographer who disappeared in 2005.

Avery, 59, was sentenced to life in prison after he was convicted of Halbach's death, but has for years fought to have his conviction overturned. His efforts have been unsuccessful.

Avery, along with his attorney, Kathleen Zellner, asked the state Supreme Court to review his case after a state appeals court rejected many of the arguments he has made over the years, including the questions related to the effectiveness of his attorneys at trial and the way some of the evidence was handled by prosecutors.

The state Supreme Court issued a one-page letter Wednesday rejecting Avery's request for review without commenting on his case.

Avery was featured in the Netflix docuseries "Making a Murderer," which cast doubt on the motives of police investigating Halbach's death and left many viewers with the impression that Avery and his nephew, Brendan Dassey, were wrongfully convicted.

The state Supreme Court receives about 1,000 petitions for review each term but agrees to hear only about 100 cases. It takes the support of at least three of the seven justices for the court to accept a case.

