Wisconsin teacher could face more than 600 years for sexually assaulting student

A Monroe County teacher could face more than 600 years in prison for sexually assaulting a student at a parochial school when the student was 14 years old.

Anne Nelson-Koch, who will turn 75 on Saturday, was found guilty on 25 felony counts of sexual assault of a child, child enticement, exposing genitals, exposing intimate parts and intimidation of a victim.

The 25 counts carry a potential of 618 years in prison, more than $1.7 million in fines or both. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 27.

Four incidents of sexual assault between November 2016 and March 2017

According to the criminal complaint, the victim reported Nelson-Koch groomed and sexually assaulted him multiple times during the 2016-17 school year.

During the first month of the school year, Nelson-Koch began giving the student compliments such as, “You’re a handsome little boy,” and “I think we have a special connection.”

After about two months, the compliments escalated to Nelson-Koch touching and grabbing the victim. It started with her grabbing the student’s arm, hand or back. She would rub his back, eventually moving toward his groin area.

That progressed to groping. Nelson-Koch would spank him or grab his buttock or crotch, the complaint said.

The student recalled four incidents of sexual intercourse throughout the 2016-17 school year. He said it eventually stopped because Nelson-Koch “up and left” the church and school.

During the first incident around November 2016, Nelson-Koch told the student that if he told anyone, she would claim he was touching her and acting “weird” toward her, the student told police.

“Basically the things she was doing to me, she played a reverse card,” according to a quote from the student in the complaint.

The other three incidents occurred between December 2016 and March 2017.

'Special in God's eyes ... and in mine'

Nelson-Koch didn’t attempt to reach the student after that school year, but the two saw each other at Walmart sometime between then and December 2021. She also sent him a Christmas card with the inscription, “You’re special in God’s eyes … and in mine.”

The victim told police in December 2021 about his experience with Nelson-Koch because the two started to attend the same church again. She continued to touch and compliment him at church. The victim told Nelson-Koch it needed to stop, and she agreed, but then the two didn’t see each other again.

In January 2022, the victim called Nelson-Koch, with investigator Paul Sloan of the Tomah Police Department present.

The victim asked Nelson-Koch if she remembered the incidents of assault. She apologized, but also denied the incidents happened. She told the victim “he may have dreamt it because she had no recollection and it was against everything she believed in,” the complaint said.

Nelson-Koch also said she remembered teaching at the school, but doesn’t remember everything because she had a stroke in 2019.

After further questions about the incidents, Nelson-Koch mentioned the victim’s "trauma" several times. Sloan asked her to specify what she was referring to and she said she was referring to his parents' divorce.

“I informed Anne that parents of teenagers divorce often, and teenagers are not reporting sexual assault as a result,” Sloan wrote in the complaint.

Nelson-Koch was convicted after a four-day trial followed by three days of jury deliberations in late July.

