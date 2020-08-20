Wisconsin teacher creates outdoor classroom for students. Here's how

MILWAUKEE – A Wisconsin teacher is creating an outdoor classroom that she hopes will ease parents' concerns about sending their children back to school in the fall.

Lindsey Earle, a fourth grade teacher at Prairie Hill Waldorf School in Pewaukee, said the idea came from the school's early childhood program, which has outdoor time in the mornings. Even before the coronavirus pandemic, Earle said, the school had looked to create more of an outdoor learning environment.

"This year has been a catalyst for that because the air flow, we know, is so much better outside, and I guess from what we know right now that it (COVID-19) spreads less effectively outdoors than it does indoors," Earle said. "We have a fairly large campus, so we can utilize that space to make the children 6 feet apart and learn outside."

Earle said the school's students will wear masks when social distancing can't be maintained, whether indoors or outdoors.

Putting it together

Prairie Hill Waldorf School teacher Lindsey Earle discusses plans with volunteer Byron Guerra during the construction of an outdoor classroom in Pewaukee, Wis., on Aug. 15. The open-air structure will provide a safe learning space for students as the school deals with coronavirus concerns.

Earle said she spent a month researching how to build the outdoor classroom, what materials would be needed and how much it would cost. She said the space is on the fast track to be finished by the time students return in September. Earle said she had help from a friend and an arborist, Chet Celenza and John Paczkowski of Core Sawmill. Even Earle's son Warren, 9, helped. The group cut 125 wood boards for the walls of the classroom. Celenza donated the raw wood, and the school picked up the cost of the posts and beams.

Earle said the classroom will be 12-sided, with panels set up in a circle about 8 feet in diameter. A canopy, or tented roof, will leave space between the walls and "roof" but will provide shelter from the weather. There will be a fire pit.

"Our plan is to actually be out there through the winter. Our students are used to being outside more often than not," Earle said. "We do a lot outside. Right now, we're committed to being outside for at least two periods a day, which would allow the children to have a break from the indoors."

Lindsey Earle and her helpers cut wood to construct an outdoor classroom.

Earle said students will begin their day outside; it will be up to teachers when they bring their classes out, based on their individual schedules. That doesn't count recess and other outdoor times. Gym classes will be held outdoors this year, she said.

Earle said the school has seen many benefits to outdoor education.

"We know that being outside allows for more vitamin D, which helps boost your immune system," she said. "There are studies that show students are actually less distracted and feel better emotionally when outdoors. So more outdoor play and contact with nature can actually help decrease anxiety and increase attention spans."

Earle said she's seen it when students came from other schools and districts who had anxiety and learning challenges.

"I think that out of everything that any school has proposed, this idea is the one that people feel most comfortable with and excited about," she said. "It gives children a moment to be children and not have to worry about the chaos that's ensuing around us, and gives them a moment to just be kids."

Expert opinion on outdoor classrooms

Volunteer Luke Lieffring carries lumber for an outdoor classroom at Prairie Hill Waldorf School in Pewaukee, Wis., on Aug. 15.

Out-Teach, a nonprofit organization based in Washington, specializes in training teachers at low-income schools to use simple outdoor spaces to improve instruction. CEO Jeanne McCarty said Out-Teach has seen increased interest from school districts nationwide about using the outdoors to help with social distancing.

She said the outdoors can also be good for remote learners.

"Even thinking about how to use the outdoors for remote instruction while kids are learning from home is also a really good opportunity to bring hands-on learning into education," McCarty said.

McCarty said outdoor education accelerates learning and helps students boost 21st-century skills such as problem solving and creative thinking.

"When you're flipping over that traditional classroom where students are sitting at their desks, but rather taking them outdoors, they're engaged in much more student-driven kinds of learning that's experiential," she said.

