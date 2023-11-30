Wisconsin teacher pay is lower than it was a decade ago, despite some 8% raises

With this year's record inflation, school boards could have given public school teachers pay increases not seen since the passage of Act 10 in 2011, which limited collective bargaining for educators.

But despite the opportunity for an 8% increase, Wisconsin teachers are making less today, when adjusted for inflation, than they were a decade ago, according to a new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum.

Here are five takeaways from the report and what this means for Wisconsin's education system:

Act 10 limited teacher pay increases

Act 10 prevented school boards from increasing teacher pay by more than that year's consumer price index. Until this year, inflation has fluctuated between 1% and 4%, according to Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission.

It's up to school boards to decide whether they want to increase teacher pay by the full inflationary amount, part of it or not at all.

This year's inflation rate was 8%, allowing a cost-of-living adjustment not seen since the limits were put in place.

Teachers' buying power has fallen over the last 15 years

In 2009, the median gross teacher pay in Wisconsin was $51,000. Today, it's $59,000, according to the policy forum's report. That's an increase of about 16%.

But adjust that for inflation, and teachers are making 12% less than they were 15 years ago. The 2009 median pay in 2023 dollars is $69,000.

If, starting in 2012, the median teacher pay had increased at the rate of inflation every year, it would be $68,000 today, or $8,500 higher than it currently is.

Retirements and resignations have kept the median pay lower as higher-paid teachers leave the classroom. Over the last 15 years, 8% of Wisconsin teachers leave the classroom every year, on average.

Despite the option to give inflationary increases, not all school districts do

Milwaukee Public Schools, along with the Madison Metropolitan, Racine Unified and the Green Bay school districts, gave employees the full 8% base salary increase for the 2023-24 school year.

That bakes an ongoing cost into school district budgets for years to come, a cost that some districts can't afford.

This year, the Appleton Area School District gave employees a 6% increase, and the Kenosha Unified, Sheboygan Area and the Waukesha school districts gave 4% increases.

Employee salaries and benefits are the largest expenses for school districts, so increases must be considered against future revenues, according to the report. State revenue limits that cap how much revenue school districts can generate have not kept pace with the rate of inflation since 2009, leaving districts with higher costs and less funding.

This is also the last year that district's have access to federal pandemic relief funding to supplement their budgets, including salary increases. Many districts will face steep funding dropoffs starting in the fall, with the choice of making cuts or seeking additional funding through voter approved referendums.

As enrollments decline, staffing has stayed the same

In Wisconsin, a large portion of school funding is determined by how many students are enrolled in a district. During the 15 years examined in the policy forum's report, student enrollment in the state's public schools dropped by 6% overall.

However, staffing did not decrease. It actually grew slightly, by 0.3%. That leaves districts with less revenue and static personnel costs.

Teacher pay lowest in rural and small districts, contributes to turnover

The report also found that teacher pay was "much lower" in rural and small districts compared to larger, urban ones. While the findings note that a lower cost of living in rural areas may mitigate some of the pay gaps, the differences in pay contribute to teacher turnover.

Teacher turnover is above average in rural and smaller school districts, and they're more likely to lose teachers to other districts.

Danielle DuClos is a Report for America corps member who covers K-12 education for the Green Bay Press-Gazette. Contact her at dduclos@gannett.com. Follow on Twitter @danielle_duclos. You can directly support her work with a tax-deductible donation at GreenBayPressGazette.com/RFA or by check made out to The GroundTruth Project with subject line Report for America Green Bay Press Gazette Campaign. Address: The GroundTruth Project, Lockbox Services, 9450 SW Gemini Drive, PMB 46837, Beaverton, Oregon 97008-7105

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Wisconsin teacher pay is lower than it was a decade ago, new report finds