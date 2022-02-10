Wisconsin Trump backer and 4 others charged with election fraud





A person who backed former President Trump was charged with election fraud this week along with four other individuals.

A Republican district attorney levied the charges against the five voters on Thursday, noting that the people failed to properly disclose their home address and instead listed a post office box number, according to ABC News.

Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney said that under Wisconsin law, a residential address is required to vote, the news outlet noted.

Toney reportedly said that his intent in bringing the charges against the individuals was rooted in creating an awareness of the law and did not have to do with fueling false claims of election fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

"It is clear that [the ballots] would have had no impact on any election results about who would have won the race," Toney said, according to ABC News. "It has nothing to do with that type of argument."

The Thursday complaint reportedly stated that one of the people charged expressed that she had voted for Trump and called on investigations to look further into fraud, saying "they took it away from Trump."

A total of 10 people have been charged with voter fraud in Wisconsin during the 2020 presidential election, including Thursday's charges. Of the five people charged on Thursday, three cast their ballots in the 2020 election, ABC News reported.