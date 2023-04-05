Wisconsin voters change the state's constitution on cash bail. Here's what the decision means.

Wisconsin voters decided Tuesday to amend the state's constitution and expand the criteria for setting cash bail — the final step in the process after two consecutive legislative sessions approved the amendment.

The amendment was divided into two questions, both dealing with what can happen to a defendant in the time between when they’re charged with a crime and when they’re convicted — the first dealing with the conditions of release and the second dealing with setting bail.

What are the amendments changing?

“There are two parts to the discussion about bail in Wisconsin,” University of Wisconsin-Madison law professor Adam Stevenson said. “One is what, if any, cash is required for release and the other is what conditions or rules do folks have to follow when they are out in the community on bail.”

Before conviction, anyone charged with a crime is eligible for release under “reasonable conditions," according to the state constitution. These include how likely the defendant is to appear in court, protecting members of the community from "serious bodily harm" and preventing witness intimidation.

With the passing of the first referendum question, the constitution was changed to say “serious harm” instead of “serious bodily harm.”

In Wisconsin, serious bodily harm is defined as “bodily injury which causes or contributes to the death of a human being or which creates a substantial risk of death or which causes serious permanent disfigurement, or which causes a permanent or protracted loss or impairment of the function of any bodily member or organ or other serious bodily injury.”

The Legislature has passed a bill defining “serious harm” to include physical or mental pain, death and property or economic losses greater than $2,500, but Gov. Tony Evers hasn't acted on it.

The constitution goes on to instruct judges to set bail based on flight risk — the likelihood someone will flee before court appearances.

The second question broadened those considerations to include the “totality of circumstances.” According to the referendum language, these circumstances are prior convictions for a violent crime, the probability that the accused will fail to appear in court, the need to protect the community from serious harm and prevent witness intimidation.

The same bill defines “violent crime” to include a list of more than 100 crimes ranging from homicide and sexual assault to mail fraud.

What could be the effects of these changes?

The impacts of these changes could include higher bail amounts and higher rates of pretrial detention.

“The critical question is just how significant that effect might be," Stevenson said. “I’d be remiss if I don’t say, just given the way the criminal legal system disproportionately impacts people of color, it would seem that not only would there be an increase in pretrial detention, but most likely an increase and likely disparate increase in the pretrial detention of people of color."

Stevenson said that the increase in pretrial detention can be disruptive in defendants’ lives when it comes to things like employment or child care, but he said he also worries about the burden that increasing the jail population could have on Wisconsin’s jail system.

“There is also concern about potential fiscal impacts, potentially needing increased jail space, other buildings,” he said.

Who supported and opposed this amendment?

Both candidates in the Wisconsin Supreme Court race, Daniel Kelly and Janet Protasiewicz, said they support the amendments, making that their one point of agreement in their debate earlier last month.

Proposals to put the bail questions on the ballot were supported by Republican lawmakers, as well as some Democrats in both the Senate and Assembly. Republicans supporting Kelly's campaign for Supreme Court also sought to include a law-and-order issue on the ballot to potentially energize the party's voters.

Republican sponsors Sen. Van Wanggaard and Rep. Cindi Duchow argued the definition of "serious bodily harm" is too narrow.

Law enforcement groups like the Wisconsin State Lodge Fraternal Order of Police endorsed the changes.

“We have listened to the pleas of victims asking us why we cannot protect them from their attackers who are back on the street,” the Fraternal Order of Police said in a statement. “We believe that these changes would offer the courts more latitude in imposing the necessary pre-trial conditions of release, including cash bail if necessary, to assist law enforcement officers in keeping our communities safe.”

Those who opposed the changes say the amendments would do little to address public safety and would harm lower-income people with the least means to post bail. The Wisconsin chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union said Wisconsin’s reliance on cash bail has “perpetrated a two-tiered system of justice.”

“There is no question that we all want to live in safe communities without fear of violence. There is also no question that the cash bail system is broken,” Rep. Sue Conley (D-Janesville) said in a January statement. “However, we must invest in proven strategies to reduce violent crime and recidivism. Our justice system should not continue to favor those with the resources to post bail.”

Where did these referendums come from?

The bail amendments were introduced last year in response to the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy, when a Milwaukee man free on $1,000 bail in a felony domestic violence case drove an SUV through the parade route, killing six people and injuring more than 60 others­­.

While public discussion of these amendments has been focused on high-profile cases, Stevenson said it's important to consider both high-profile cases and cases that most don’t hear about.

“We also need to be mindful of the broader context of just how many people are considered for bail in a given week, given year in trying to figure out a balance between public safety for those significant cases," he said, "but also the prevention of harm to presumed innocent individuals who might be incarcerated and very-well-may-be innocent individuals who might be incarcerated pretrial and have significant disruption to their lives.”

