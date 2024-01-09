Wisconsin weather updates: Live snow totals, school closings, road closures and more winter storm updates Tuesday

It took its time, but winter has finally arrived in Wisconsin.

A winter storm is hitting the state on Tuesday, with totals potentially approaching a foot in some parts of Wisconsin. Many schools are closed for the day.

A winter storm warning is in effect all Tuesday through Wednesday morning for much of the state. Snow arrived in the state overnight on Monday from the Central Great Plains and will impact morning and evening commutes.

We'll be updating this file with the latest on the winter storm and the situation around the Wisconsin with totals, school closings, road closures and any power outages given the expected high wind totals.

Snow fall totals predicted for Wisconsin

Snow totals could range from 4 to 10 inches.

Southern, central and northeastern Wisconsin will likely see over 6 inches of snowfall, Michaela Heeren, a weather service meteorologist, told the Journal Sentinel on Monday.

The Green Bay area and Fox Valley is expected to get between 6 to 10 inches of snow Tuesday.

South and central Wisconsin could potentially see up to 10 inches, Heeren added. There is an increasing potential for higher end snowfall areas west of the Kettle Moraine possibly seeing over a foot, the weather service said on Monday.

The warmer lake temperature could lower totals along the lakeshore communities.

Winter storm continues on track for southern WI with snow beginning this evening, but the majority of the accumulations and impacts are expected on Tue. #wiwx pic.twitter.com/fXP7dMF10k — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) January 8, 2024

How long will it snow on Tuesday? What is the weather forecast?

The heaviest snowfall in southeast Wisconsin is expected late Tuesday morning through the evening before wrapping up overnight into early Wednesday morning, the weather service said.

The weather service says a concern is a snow/rain mix along the lakeshore, east of Interstate 43 and I-41/94 on Tuesday. In southeast Wisconsin, patchy blowing snow after 3 p.m. is expected with a high near 33 degrees, the weather service says. A north wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph is expected.

The storm system will hit the northeastern part of the state throughout Tuesday. Strong winds will also pick up later Tuesday, reaching up to 40 mph.

The snow is expected to be heavy and wet across the state. Here are tips to remember on staying safe.

Looking at snowfall amounts, there is a higher potential for heavier accumulations., but chances are increasing for 8 or more inches with up to a foot possible. Area along Lake MI may contend with rain/snow mix and limit overall totals. pic.twitter.com/GHj8YhuUTN — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) January 8, 2024

Milwaukee area school closures

Many school districts across southeast Wisconsin have canceled class for Tuesday, including in Waukesha, Washington and Milwaukee counties.

Here's a full list.

Is Milwaukee Public Schools closed today?

As of late Monday night, MPS has not canceled classes on Tuesday. Follow updates on the district's website.

What schools have closed in the Green Bay area?

As of Monday, several school districts have called off school for Tuesday, including Ashwaubenon, De Pere, Howard-Suamico, Green Bay, Pulaski Community and Wrightstown Community.

Here's a full list.

Wisconsin winter weather road conditions, closures

Check out the the 511 WI website for the latest traffic updates and any road closures across Wisconsin.

Stay up to date via their X/Twitter account.

Wisconsin radar

Wisconsin weather warnings

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin live snow updates: forecast, radar, totals, school closings