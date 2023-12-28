My Wisconsin wish for 2024 is that we return to clean, natural, beautiful nature | Letters

Editor's note: A number of readers took us up on our call for letters to the editor on what you wish for Wisconsin in 2024.

I have been a lifelong resident of Wisconsin for over 67 years and remember a prideful consensus in our love of, and preservation of, nature.

Wisconsinites took immense pleasure in pointing out all of the natural wonders of this great state to all who were not familiar. Many of us loved to take it all in, whether it was on weekends or a more permanent move to a rural area in order to be submerged into the beauty that is Wisconsin. Water was clean, air was crisp with the scent of pine and the sounds of birds surrounded us.

My wish for Wisconsin is that we find that identity again and bring this state back to the natural, clean treasure it once was. This is a tipping point where policies and laws need to focus on thoughtful manufacturing that does not impact our nature preserves and drinking water which has been tainted with PFAS (forever chemicals) for so many of our citizens.

Informed Wisconsinites can stand up for its citizens/families and the beauty of this magnificent state before the tipping point has past.

Lynn Farrow, Brookfield

