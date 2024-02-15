Wisconsin woman accused of killing sex trafficker arrested in Acadiana after manhunt

BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) — A Wisconsin woman accused of killing her alleged sex trafficker was arrested this week in Broussard. U.S. marshals also arrested the woman’s boyfriend, who she skipped town with.

The woman, 23-year-old Chrystul Kizer, first made national headlines in 2018 when she was arrested in Kenosha, Wisconsin, for fatally shooting 34-year-old Randall Volar and setting his house on fire.

The then-17-year-old told investigators the motive for the murder was that Volar sexually assaulted her, while also selling her to others for sex.

Regardless of the motive, Kizer was charged with first degree intentional homicide and arson. With a bond set at $1 million, she stayed in a Wisconsin jail for two years until people rallied around her, holding protests.

This led to a Wisconsin judge lowering her bond to $400,000. She bonded out of jail in 2020, though she faced another battle that would take her case to the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

Kizer’s attorneys argued she was a victim of child trafficking, and the murder was a result of that. They argued she should be immune from prosecution.

In 2022, the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled her attorneys could argue Kizer was justified in killing her abuser. That’s where the case stood for over a year. Kizer was out of jail on bond in Wisconsin, awaiting her trial.

That changed, however, in January 2024. On Jan. 7, Kizer called Milwaukee police, claiming a man tried to rape her. At the scene, Kizer and the man, 47-year-old David Melton, were both arrested when the pair began fighting.

They both later posted bond and then skipped town. For the last few weeks, U.S. Marshals have been on a nation-wide manhunt for the duo. They were captured on Monday in Broussard. Sources say Melton is Kizer’s boyfriend.

Both are being held in the Lafayette Parish jail, awaiting extradition back to Wisconsin. Kizer’s trial is set for June.

