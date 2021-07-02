Wisconsin woman in mental health facility following Slender Man stabbing to be released

A Wisconsin judge on Thursday ordered the release of a woman who has spent 3 1/2 years in a state mental health facility after being convicted of stabbing her classmate to please the Slender Man character.

