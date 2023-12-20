Wisconsin won't escape climate change. We must take action before it's too late. | Letters

As a young college student, climate change puts much at stake for myself and my generation.

Despite Wisconsin being less vulnerable to drastic effects than other states due to our advantageous position on Lake Michigan, we are already seeing an increased frequency of extreme thunderstorms and a shift in ice patterns. This is and will be even worse for our already disadvantaged marginalized communities due to “poor infrastructure and other systemic inequities” as was expressed in Alex Groth and Bridget Fogarty’s article from Nov. 10 ("A new map shows how vulnerable neighborhoods are to climate change. Here’s how Wisconsin fares”).

Milwaukee already has a goal to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, which is good, but not enough. I believe that this needs to happen sooner so that we can prevent our historically marginalized communities from bearing the brunt of climate change effects.

The Milwaukee Climate and Equity Plan already includes some great ideas and motions to reduce community emissions and attempt to improve equity, but city council should shorten this time frame and thus reduce future climate change effects for everyone.

Andrea Ligocki, Greendale

