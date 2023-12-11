Wisconsinites, don't toss your trees or recycle your lights: How to be conscious of the waste you create this holiday season

MADISON - Before you toss a wad of wrapping paper into the recycling bin or some old batteries into the trash this year, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking you to consider if that's where it really belongs.

The agency asked Wisconsinites to consider what they're throwing away during the holiday season, what can be recycled and what should be taken to a local drop-off.

Here's what you should know.

Some items can be recycled anywhere in the state

A number of items can be handled at all recycling facilities across the state, said Jennifer Semrau, the statewide recycling coordinator for the DNR.

Those include containers made of steel, aluminum, glass and plastics number one and two, which include soup cans, soda bottles and other cans. Glass jars from your salsa can go in recycling, as well as water bottles, milk bottles and detergent bottles.

In addition, cardboard, newspaper, office paper or magazines are accepted.

"Whether you're in La Crosse, Milwaukee, or the North Woods, all of these items can be recycled throughout Wisconsin," Semrau said.

But there are some items — such as certain types of plastic — that you may be able to recycle at home, but not at grandma's house a few hours away.

"Check with your host on whether or not something could be recycled," Semrau said. "But if in doubt, throw it out."

Not all wrapping paper is created equal

When it comes to wrapping paper, though, make sure you're looking at what was used to make the design. Is there glitter or foil? Then toss it in the trash bin.

Wrapping paper without glitter or foil can be recycled, though you should make sure the paper is folded up neatly before tossing it. Wrapping paper wadded up into a ball may get sorted incorrectly at the recycling facility, causing headaches for workers.

And make sure you take off all the ribbons and bows that completed the wrapping job.

"A common reason that programs will just say no wrapping paper at all is because people tend to throw the bows and the ribbons with their wrapping paper when they're recycling," Semrau said.

Gift bags can be recycled, but toss the tissue paper in the trash

If you can, try to save your gift bags for reuse next holiday season.

But if that's not possible, make sure there isn't any foil or glitter on the bag design, cut off the handles and recycle the bag. The handles, as well as any bows or ribbon can be thrown in the trash.

Tissue paper, though it has the word paper in the name, can't be recycled.

"Like other types of tissues such as Kleenex, napkins and paper towels, those should go in the trash," Semrau said.

The burned out string of lights can't be recycled

Resist the urge to throw old strings of lights into the trash or recycling. They can cause issues with sorting, getting tangled in equipment and causing slow downs, Semrau said.

If you want to dispose of lights, look up your community's drop-off sites for holiday lights. They then can be properly and safely disposed of by professionals.

More: Food waste in landfills is a surprisingly potent driver of climate change. This Door County farm uses it to fuel their crops

No, the old TV or iPhone can't go in the trash

If you get a new gadget this holiday season, and are tempted to toss the old ones, don't.

Electronics and batteries could cause major hazards for those working in garbage or recycling facilities, so it's best to not risk it. Instead, look up your local large waste facilities, and make plans to drop off your old gadget there, where it can be safely handled.

Only make the food you need and freeze the leftovers

Food waste is one of the biggest portions of garbage that ends up in Wisconsin landfills, and it creates greenhouse gases as it decays.

Sarah Murray, the E-Cycle Wisconsin coordinator for the DNR, said thinking about ways to cut back on food waste during the holidays can have a big impact on how much food you send to the landfill after a big party or family dinner.

Make sure to check the expiration and best-by dates on the spices and cans you have at home, and remember that those dates don't exactly mean that the things inside are unsafe to eat by the date printed. Murray recommended using your senses — taste, smell, sight — to tell whether the bottle of nutmeg you bought last year is still good to use in the cookies before you run out and buy a new one.

And when buying food to cook for your loved ones, don't go overboard. Only purchase what you need to fill everyone's bellies. If you do have leftovers, consider boxing them up and sending them home with your guests, or freezing them to enjoy on a cold January night when you just don't feel like cooking dinner.

More: Wisconsin residents could conserve more food and recycle more paper, a state DNR study finds

When it comes to eating, if you're serving food on disposable plates with disposable cutlery, those should go in the trash, too.

Your tree can't go in the trash come January

Just like food waste, if you're tossing your Christmas tree into the trash and it ends up in the landfill, it's going to decay and cause harmful gases to be released into the air.

Instead, consider mulching your tree and spreading it on the lawn, or putting it in your backyard as a wildlife habitat. Otherwise, check to see if your community has a drop-off location and take your tree there instead of just putting it on the curb.

More: Milwaukee agreed in February to cease Christmas tree curbside collection, records show

Where can you go for more information?

For more information about reducing your household waste during the holidays, visit www.dnr.wisconsin.gov.

Laura Schulte can be reached at leschulte@jrn.com and on X at @SchulteLaura.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Can wrapping paper be recycled and how should old lights be disposed?