Wisconsinites enjoy warmer winter temperatures

GLENDALE, Wis. - Wisconsin residents know how sporadic the weather can be in the winter.

For some, after the recent deep freeze, they’re itching to get out.

Megan Lehman and her family hit the ice rink at Red Arrow Park in Milwaukee on Sunday, Jan. 28 to enjoy the slightly warmer weather.

Red Arrow Park

"A little bit of cabin fever going on," Lehman said. "It’s gorgeous, it's like spring but we can still take advantage of all things winter."

While the warm up feels more comfortable to be outside, people on Sunday said the melting snow also makes them feel more comfortable to be active.

Over in Glendale, the annual Candlelight Winter Walk was held.

The president of the nonprofit Friends of Kletzsch Park said they are always up against the weather.

"We’ve had some ferocious winters where the wind has been howling and there’s been snow and wind and ice and so on and so forth, and made this a real challenge," Friends of Kletzsch Park president Scott Kuesel said.

Candlelight Winter Walk

It’s a challenge most Wisconsinites are familiar with and know better than to rely on Mother Nature.

"We try to walk as much as we can, at least 30 minutes a day," Glendale resident Gustav Holtz said.

The walk also included hot chocolate and treats to warm up.