Wisconsin's $7 billion surplus does not mean spending opportunities are unlimited, a new report warns

MADISON – Wisconsin's record $7 billion surplus has given state policymakers an unprecedented opportunity to make fundamental changes in the 2023-25 budget that could boost aid to schools and local governments and cut taxes for Wisconsinites.

But a new report from the non-partisan Wisconsin Policy Forum warns the opportunities are not unlimited.

"If adopted in full, the Evers proposal would leave the state with enough reserves to cover about 12% of annual spending but also a structural deficit that would make it more difficult to balance the next state budget," the report found.

Gov. Tony Evers touted his $108.3 billion two-year spending plan Tuesday during a WisPolitics.com for lunch.

"There is a $7.1 billion surplus that I believe should be used for tax relief and take on some issues that have bedeviled us for decades," Evers said.

During a brief interview after the lunch, Evers said he has not seen the Wisconsin Policy Forum report, but said every biennium he hears something similar.

"We're in a good place, I don't believe we'll be in a difficult position two years from now," Evers said. "If (Republicans) pass my entire budget, we'll have money available next time."

Some of Evers’ proposals are for one-time spending, including $750 million on broadband expansion, $243.4 million to help establish paid family medical leave benefits in the state and $290 million for improvements to American Family Field.

But other proposals would be ongoing and leave the state with a structural imbalance heading into the 2025-27 budget, according to the Policy Forum report.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said the report confirms what Republicans have been saying for the last two weeks — that more light needs to be "shed on the problems created by Gov. Evers budget."

"The spending is too large," Vos said. "The use of one-time money to do this will mean massive deficits going forward."

Evers said he has presented legislators with a reasonable plan and on Tuesday, he challenged Republican leaders to respond to it.

"Instead of saying we don't have enough money, tell me what the damn plan is and get to work," Evers said.

Republicans will soon unveil their own version of the budget. Some lawmakers have said they want to remove most of Evers' proposed spending while adding billions in new tax cuts. The report found that would leave the state with a similar or larger imbalance.

"Republicans have said they will remove or reduce many of the governor’s spending increases, which on its own would make the budget more sustainable," the report found. "However, some lawmakers favor a plan to shift the state’s income tax to one flat rate, which would decrease state income tax revenues by such a large amount that it likely would create a structural imbalance that is as great or even larger."

Republican leaders of the state's budget-writing committee have signaled that a proposed 3.25% flat income tax in Wisconsin is unlikely to be included in their budget proposal, calling the idea a "long-term goal."

Acceptance of Medicaid expansion will be key

The governor is again proposing a plan to expand BadgerCare Plus, the state’s largest Medicaid program that provides health insurance to low-income adults and children.

This plan would bring an additional $1.62 billion in federal funds to the state over two years and expand Medicaid to 138% of the federal poverty level — adding 89,700 people to the program. About 30,000 of those individuals currently don't have insurance.

Ten other states besides Wisconsin have not expanded Medicaid, including Wyoming, Kansas, and eight southern states, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. Evers proposed expanding Medicaid in his last budget, but it was removed by Republicans, and he called a special session to expand the program that lasted one minute.

If the expansion is removed again, Republicans will have to balance their version of the budget without the $1.6 billion in federal money.

Jason Stein, vice president and research director of the Wisconsin Policy Forum, said both sides are putting forward their starting point for the budget and they have a lot of room to adjust.

The Policy Forum does not endorse either side.

"The large surplus means they can still craft a sustainable budget that both increases spending in key areas and cuts taxes," Stein said.

On Tuesday, Evers said he was optimistic compromise could be reached on some items included in his budget proposal.

"I think the tenor of the conversation has been a little better than it has been," Evers said. "Republicans had been hoping I would be defeated. Now they are stuck with me for four more years and the know it's not worth the effort to be divisive."

