From Wisconsin's child care struggles to prison lockdowns, Post-Crescent reporters made waves this year

APPLETON — At this time last year, I was just stepping in to Larry Gallup's old shoes as editor of The Post-Crescent.

The year laid out on the calendar before me, dotted with highlights like the NEW (Northeastern Wisconsin) News Lab's fourth season, "Families Matter"; Mile of Music coverage; and our annual food bank fundraiser, Stock the Shelves.

Any time not spent on a project is devoted to daily content decisions. Why this story over that one? What's on the next council agenda? How do we make this very dry issue readable?

It's easy to live in the moment in a newsroom.

Luckily, one meditative task followed me from my old job: Preparing USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin's 2023 Community Impact Report.

We created our first impact report in 2021, borrowing the idea from the Detroit Free Press, our sister paper one state over. Its goal was to reflect on the ways our coverage changed our community's landscape and make sure that, each year, we reaffirm the reasons why we do the work we do.

Take a breath, step back, and then move forward with a clear purpose.

This year, reporters across the state crystalized dozens upon dozens of moments in time. Like a gentle exhale on a minus-10 degree day, it's easy for these moments to dissipate when the next headwind — or headline — rushes by. Fortunately, we've captured some particularly interesting ones and presented them here for your perusal.

This past spring, for example, government watchdog reporter Duke Behnke noticed Bird Scooters was paying Appleton twice what it offered Neenah and Menasha. He included that detail in his reporting, and the company took notice, and raised their offerings to keep it equal.

In another case, it was all about getting Wisconsin discussed on a national stage.

Madison Lammert, a reporter focused on early childhood education, worked with Green Bay Press-Gazette business reporter Jeff Bollier to compose the kick-off to the aforementioned NEW News Lab, highlighting the real consequences of the lack of affordable child care in the state. The piece was picked up by The Century Foundation in its national report, “Child Care Cliff: 3.2 Million Children Likely to Lose Spots with End of Federal Funds” in June.

If you'll grant me a third example, Kelli Arseneau, our courts-focused watchdog reporter, collaborated with Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporters Drake Bentley, Vanessa Swales and Laura Schulte and Press-Gazette reporter Danielle DuClos to take a deeper look at what was happening at Waupun Correctional Institution, which was on lockdown since March, and Green Bay Correctional Institution, which was locked down since June.

In early November, Gov. Tony Evers and Department of Corrections Secretary Kevin Carr announced plans to begin lifting restrictions at both correctional institutions.

From one small drop, ripples grow.

Taima Kern, editor, Appleton Post-Crescent; business news content coach, Appleton Post-Crescent and Green Bay Press-Gazette. Monday, January 9, 2023, in Appleton, Wis.

A locally focused portion of the report will be printed in the Jan. 7 print edition, and the statewide report, with more than 40 unique stories from across Wisconsin, is already available online at postcrescent.com. The digital presentation also allows us to include a bevy of photos from — and links to — the original, impactful reporting.

Feedback is welcomed, as are any tips you'd like us to explore in 2024. I can be reached at tkern@gannett.com, or 920-907-7819. To reach the newsroom at large, email pcnews@postcrescent.com.

