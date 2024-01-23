Wisconsin's Chippewa, Black rivers will get $500,000 to fight climate change and save an endangered snake

Two western Wisconsin rivers will get $500,000 in Inflation Reduction Act funding to make their floodplains more resilient to climate change — and protect an endangered rattlesnake species that resides there.

The Chippewa River and the Black River were selected together by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in December, along with three other projects in the upper Mississippi River basin, to receive funding to strengthen the rivers' natural floodplains so they can weather more extreme floods and droughts.

Both rivers flow into the Mississippi River, the Chippewa near Pepin, Wisconsin, and the Black near Onalaska, and the restoration work will be concentrated on those areas. The Mississippi River basin is already being affected by climate extremes and is expected to experience more as the world warms.

"If we have better managed wetlands that can be more resilient to that extreme that's influenced by climate change, then we can continue to provide more consistent habitat," said Sabrina Chandler, who manages the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge for the Fish and Wildlife Service.

That includes habitat for the Eastern Massasauga rattlesnake, which thrives in floodplains where rivers meet. The snake is classified as endangered by the state of Wisconsin.

The lands are managed by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, whose staff will carry out the project. Kris Johansen, the DNR's west central district wildlife supervisor, said the agency expects to start work this summer and restore 1,500 acres in about five years.

Much of that work will be concentrated on clearing brush and invasive species from the floodplain's forests, meadows and savannas, Johansen said, including using prescribed fire to do some of that clearing.

Floodplain savanna habitat that will be restored and maintained by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, using funding from the Inflation Reduction Act.

Two distinct populations of Eastern Massasauga rattlesnake live in these areas. In addition to being endangered in Wisconsin, the species is listed federally as threatened — largely because of habitat loss, Chandler said. The snakes primarily use shallow, marshy wetlands close to the river but also like having access to upland areas for food and shelter.

Eastern Massasauga populations can rebound when they have enough habitat, Chandler said, so restoring those areas should benefit the species. But she believes the project's overall impacts will be more wide-ranging.

Human engineering, like the construction of locks and dams on the upper Mississippi River nearly a century ago, have altered the river's floodplain ecosystem, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and other organizations have spent millions of dollars trying to rejuvenate that natural ecosystem. But climate change is also having a significant effect on the river.

A floodplain forest is pictured near the confluence of the Chippewa and Mississippi Rivers in Wisconsin.

The region has seen more severe and prolonged flooding events, including last spring's flood, which cracked the top five floods on record, in many communities along the river. Such lengthy flooding has killed thousands of trees that grow in the floodplain. More water is running through the river in general, eroding islands and degrading conditions for fish who reside in its backwaters.

Improving the health of the floodplain through projects like these could help the species that live within it, and the people who live around it, adjust to those climate threats, Chandler said.

The project will also include installing signage and other information in multiple languages at both sites, Johansen said, in an effort to ensure all people can visit and recreate in the area.

