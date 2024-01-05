What will Wisconsin's education scene harvest in 2024? To answer that question, consider what was sown in 2023

The Book of Ecclesiastes, Pete Seeger, the Byrds and the Wisconsin education scene. They all agree: To everything turn, turn, turn. There’s a time to plant and a time to reap.

Don’t know the song reference? Google it. It’s good.

But we’ll focus here on the education scene, because 2023 was a big time for planting, and 2024 will be an important time for seeing evidence of what the harvest will be.

Consider seven reasons for saying that.

Private school and charter school funding

The state budget approved six months ago included big increases in state funding for each student in Wisconsin using a voucher to attend a private school (almost all of them religious) and for students enrolled in charter schools that, to varying degrees, operate somewhat independently. That comes to more than 100,000 students statewide.

Cyclists pass Clare Hall at Cardinal Stritch University in Fox Point. The Ramirez Family Foundation purchased the university for $24 million in summer 2023. The foundation plans to expand its St. Augustine Preparatory Academy at the campus.

How much will the funding increases spur more growth of these schools? There were indications in 2023 that there will be expansion. Consider one eye-catching example: The purchase of the campus of the former Cardinal Stritch University in Milwaukee’s north shore for use, starting in 2025, as a second location for St. Augustine Preparatory Academy, which has grown quickly on the south side.

Statewide, the number of kindergarten through 12th-grade students has been generally flat, and growth of charter and voucher schools could mean more enrollment declines for conventional public schools.

Public schools

As charter and voucher per-pupil funding jumped, the state budget brought modest increases in public school funding — not enough to match inflation, as public school advocates point out. The financial pressure is high for many (maybe all) public schools.

There already is action in several school districts across the state, including Green Bay, Kenosha and Wauwatosa, aimed at closing some schools at the end of the current school year, due to finances and declining enrollments.

Many school districts are considering or will consider going to voters in the spring with referendum proposals to increase local taxes. You know a public school leader who is in an optimistic mood about the financial state of that leader’s schools? Send me the name. I’m not aware of any.

Milwaukee Public Schools

Finances are one of several big reasons to be concerned about the state’s largest and most challenging school district. The school board voted in December to consider a referendum in April. That would be the second time in four years that it asked residents for property tax increases to offset tight state funding.

In 2020, the referendum passed overwhelmingly, increasing MPS spending by $87 million a year. Will voters go along a second time? This will be interesting.

Justin McMurtry teaches at Milwaukee Public Schools' James Madison Academic Campus High School. While there's a lot going right at the school, the school struggles to keep students in seats. Attendance is a problem at many MPS schools.

But money is not the only reason to worry about the state of MPS. There are chronic problems filling teaching jobs and retaining good teachers nationwide, but MPS is a place where these issues are acute. Student performance remains low, and attendance at many schools is pretty terrible. Enrollment in conventional MPS schools was flat between the fall of 2022 and the fall of 2023, which is better than most every other recent year. But the district faces long-term enrollment issues. Will it be forced to consider closing some schools? That’s a step MPS leaders have resisted for about 15 years.

Reading

The Legislature passed and Gov. Tony Evers signed a law in 2023 that calls for using “science of reading” approaches to teaching kids literacy skills. Wisconsin joined more than 30 other states in pushing instruction that is best known for emphasizing the use of phonics — sounding out words letter by letter.

Implementation will get rolling in 2024, with schools statewide barred from using “balanced literacy” curriculums that were popular in many places until now. But passing a law is not the same thing as seeing a lot more kids become capable readers.

Real success will require a lot of training and coaching of teachers, and almost certainly will require more money than the $50 million included in the new state budget. It will also require patience. Will there be signs in 2024 that widespread improvement is on the way?

Those hot button issues

From what books to allow in school libraries to how to handle LGBTQ+ and trans issues in schools to race-connected debates and other issues that get people revved up in our polarized world, many schools have been immersed in 2023 in contentious disputes and tensions. Just ask anyone involved in many Milwaukee area suburban schools.

A crowd packed a meeting room at Menomonee Falls Village Hall in fall for a school board meeting. The school district's removal of 33 books from the high school library sparked public comment from those on both sides of the issue.

School board elections across the state to be held in April, as well the possibility of continuing action in the Legislature, will offer a plethora of chances to exacerbate these dispute or (maybe) to calm them down by resolving some matters.

The well-being of children

Well before the COVID pandemic began in 2020, there were clear signs of increasing needs statewide for more help for children dealing with mental health needs, trauma, stress, depression and other problems. The pandemic clearly increased those needs and one lesson of 2023 was that the need — let’s call it a crisis — remains urgent. So many kids are just not doing well, and it shows up in school attendance and success, social interactions, general behavior and physical health. The amount of help that is available has increased, but it seems far short of the need. Will 2024 bring improving availability of support for kids of all ages or increasing problems?

Early childhood needs

The value of good quality programs for preschool children, starting from birth, has been clearly established by research. But the availability of such programs remains a troubling subject.

Pandemic funding from government sources helped stave off some of the worst scenarios in the last couple years, but that funding is generally ending. So what will 2024 bring when it comes to the availability and affordability of good child care for tens of thousands of children in Wisconsin?

The long-term gaps in educational success by income and race/ethnicity generally exist the day children begin kindergarten. Will there be any progress in 2024 in reducing those gaps, starting right from their earliest years?

These are not the only seeds sowed in 2023 (and before) and not the only fields where we will reap results in 2024. But count on this: There was work done in 2023 and there will be a lot more work that needs to be done in 2024. As the lyrics of “Turn! Turn! Turn!” say, there’s a time to build up and a time to break down. Which phrase will most characterize 2024?

Alan J. Borsuk is senior fellow in law and public policy at Marquette Law School. Reach him at alan.borsuk@marquette.edu.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Education stories to watch in Wisconsin in 2024