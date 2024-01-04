Wisconsin's LGBTQ+ community mourns death of drag performer Tempest Heat

Tempest Heat, also known as Jonathan Carthell Hughlett, died this week at age 41.

Milwaukee lost a vibrant part of the local LGBTQ+ community — noted drag performer Tempest Heat died this week at the age of 41.

Tempest Heat, the drag persona of Jonathan Carthell Hughlett, performed on stages in Milwaukee and won many statewide titles over the years.

More than an entertainer, Hughlett was an advocate, spouse, son and friend.

An official cause of death hasn't been determined but friends say Hughlett had kidney disease and a kidney transplant in recent years.

Broderick Pearson, also known as Montell Infiniti-Ross, met Tempest in the early 2000s during a dance audition. Tempest became Pearson's "sister" ever since.

"That's when I fell in love with Tempest," Pearson said. "Because, I'm like, 'Who is this big, thick boy being able to keep up with some of these skinny dancers and outdo them?'"

Although Tempest dealt with kidney issues in recent years, Pearson said it only pushed her to become even more involved in the drag community.

"Tempest never stopped being Tempest," Pearson said. "She never stopped wanting to be an entertainer. Most people going through health concerns would pause. Tempest didn't do that."

Tempest often posted videos with positive messages on Facebook. Janice Toy, also known as Janice Colby, said it was Tempest's videos that kept her motivated as she dealt with her own health complications.

"It was like every day she had something positive to say, regardless of what she was dealing with," Toy said. "She didn't let that stop her. And she always found the good in everything."

Tempest Heat was an advocate for LGBTQ+ youth

From teaching makeup classes for trans youth to performing at galas, Tempest was an important part of Courage MKE, a nonprofit serving unhoused queer youth, since it formed in 2015.

As Courage eventually began building its first group home for LGBTQ+ youth, the Courage House, in 2018, co-founder Brad Schlaikowski said Tempest would always call to check in on how it was going.

“She was everywhere for Courage, at every event,” Schlaikowski said.

Although she had to sit down due to illness, Schlaikowski said Tempest hosted Courage’s drag show at its 2023 gala.

“It just meant the world to me that she was there,” Schlaikowski said.

Schlaikowski said Tempest called him this Thanksgiving to make sure Courage House residents had all the food they wanted. Schlaikowski told Tempest that he was nervous about making greens correctly.

“So Tempest brought the greens on Thanksgiving and she came in and sat with the kids, as Tempest always did,” Schlaikowski said.

Edie Pasek, drag queen story hour organizer for the Milwaukee area, can agree that Tempest was great at working with children.

Pasek said Tempest hosted story hours since 2013, and was always patient, understanding, and really good at explaining things to kids, “kind of like a drag Ms. Frizzle” of "The Magic School Bus" franchise.

Tempest could always wake a room up with her energy, Pasek added, even if it was for an early morning story hour.

Tempest was one of the first Black drag queens to host a Milwaukee story hour, Pasek said, which helped the story hours incorporate books about the Black experience.

And if a child or parent ever had a question or wanted to learn more, Pasek said Tempest never made them feel bad for asking.

Schlaikowski agreed that Tempest’s quickness to educate was something he loved about her.

“Whether you're her best friend or someone she just met yesterday, she's always gonna tell you like it was,” Schlaikowski said. “But she didn't hold that against you, as long as you were willing to learn."

Jonathan often leaked into the drag persona

Regardless of whether Hughlett was Tempest or Jonathan, there was no mistaking the brashness of the personality you were speaking to.

"Jonathan was a very real type of person," Pearson said. "He never sugarcoated his feelings, his thoughts, his opinions. He always stayed true to what he believed in and who he was as a person."

Janice Toy can recount countless times where Tempest would critique other drag performers, but it was always constructive.

"She didn't just let you know you were a hot mess; she told you how to improve yourself," Toy said. "Because some people will talk about you, then they don't tell you what you could do to correct it. But with her, it was completely different. She was a loving and caring person."

Hughlett leaves behind his mother and husband, whom Pearson said he cared deeply about.

"He was an amazing husband to his partner," Pearson said. "He was an amazing son to his mom."

Tempest Heat won 'Miss Gay Madison' in 2023 and other titles over the years

Tempest won Miss Gay Madison last year, said B.J. Daniels with the Wisconsin LGBTQ History Project. Daniels was the first ever Miss Gay Madison in 1981.

Pearson, a panelist at the pageant, said Tempest shared why she viewed the title as an honor at last year's competition.

"Tempest said something to me that still sticks out to me to this day," Pearson said. "She said, 'I know my health has put me in a position to where I honestly cannot tell you how long I'm going to be here.

"'But I think running for Miss Gay Madison, and hopefully getting the opportunity to win and represent Madison, it gives me an opportunity to show our newer age queens that you can't count an old dog out. I would just be honored to represent a city that shows so much love for me during my hardest times.'"

Tempest Heat at Pridefest in Milwaukee in 2018, appearing at a Courage MKE fundraiser as Miss Courage MKE.

Tempest spoke fondly of Madison, and she regularly performed at FIVE Nightclub in Madison. But Milwaukee was home. She was a regular performer at notable gay bars in Milwaukee, including Hamburger Mary’s, D.I.X., This Is It and La Cage.

She was named "Miss LaCage" in 2008 and "Miss WI USofA At Large" in 2010. In 2018, she was named "Miss Courage MKE." She was a regular performer at PrideFest.

"Tempest Heat was a Black drag icon of Wisconsin," Pearson said.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin drag performer Tempest Heat dead at 41