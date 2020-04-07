'Warning sign:' Wisconsin's messy primary shows struggles states could face in November election

WASHINGTON – Hours before polls even opened in Wisconsin, voters lined up to cast their ballots at one of five polling stations in Milwaukee, the state's largest city.

Many wore face masks and tried to keep at least 6 feet apart as they waited in line. Typically, the city has 180 polling locations. But the reduced number meant wait times to cast ballots at some locations were several hours. Thousands of voters never even received the absentee ballots they requested. One Milwaukee voter said she requested hers almost three weeks ago, but it never came.

"I have a father dying from lung disease and I have to risk my life and his just to exercise my right to vote," Jennifer Taff said while standing outside Washington High School in Milwaukee, holding a homemade sign that said: "THIS IS RIDICULOUS."

This is what it’s like to vote during a pandemic.

Wisconsin is the first state to hold a primary when much of the country is under stay-at-home orders – including the Badger State – amid the coronavirus pandemic. Although Democratic Gov. Tony Evers tried Monday to postpone the primary at the last minute, both the Wisconsin Supreme Court and the U.S. Supreme Court stepped in, and voters headed to the polls Tuesday. Results weren't going to be released until next week.

Milwaukee resident Jennifer Taff holds a sign as she waits in line to vote at Washington High School in Milwaukee on Tuesday. “I’m disgusted. I requested an absentee ballot almost three weeks ago and never got it. I have a father dying from lung disease and I have to risk my life and his just to exercise my right to vote." She said she had been in line for almost two hours. More

The state’s decisions, as well as the Supreme Court’s ruling, have again called into question how other primaries and the general election move forward amid the pandemic. Many voting rights groups have warned that a solution to avoid putting voters at risk needs to be reached soon or turnout could be dramatically affected in November.

“What happened in Wisconsin … could be a driver for a true crisis of democracy come November, and every state needs to be thinking right now about what they're going to do to ensure free and fair elections in the fall,” said David Daley, a senior fellow at Fair Vote and author of “Unrigged: How Americans Battled Back To Save Democracy.”

States have to come up with a solution before the Nov. 3 general election, Daley stressed. It's particularly important because some health officials, including the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, have said another coronavirus outbreak could happen in the fall.

Coronavirus has upended the primary in several states

So far, more than a dozen states have delayed primary elections because of the outbreak. Although many states are still planning in-person voting, a number have also expanded absentee voting and vote-by-mail to avoid direct contact among people at polling locations.

“Delawareans have a basic, fundamental right to vote," Delaware Gov. John Carney said in a statement last month, adding that his order to move the election and expand absentee voting "will preserve that right."

Daley said one solution to the state-by-state approach is a national standard on voting by mail or absentee ballot. Without it, he warned, “we're going to have this state-by-state patchwork of often outdated and sometimes highly partisan laws.” Only 28 states have "no excuse" absentee voting, meaning voters do not need one of several official reasons to request an absentee ballot. The others allow voters to request an absentee ballot without an excuse.

But even expanded voting by mail can bring problems.

In Wisconsin, thousands of voters never received their absentee ballots before Tuesday's election despite requesting them, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. Absentee ballots also had to be postmarked Tuesday or delivered to a polling place by 8 p.m. after a previous court ruling was going to allow an extended deadline. According to official numbers from Wisconsin as of Tuesday, 1,282,762 absentee ballots were requested, but nearly 10,000 fewer – 1,273,374 – had been sent.