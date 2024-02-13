Wisconsin's most expensive Airbnb rental is in Milwaukee, apparently

Travelers booking their trips to spacious and luxurious properties don't have to go far to find some of the most expensive rentals in the state.

According to a report from Best Brokers, the most expensive Airbnb in Wisconsin is right here in Milwaukee. The report analyzed prices for a seven-night stay in July 2024—that's around the same time the Republican National Convention lands in Milwaukee.

In 2024, there are more than 7 million active rental listings on Airbnb in 220 different countries. The median cost to stay at an Airbnb is $314 per night for a 1-night stay, according to Nerd Wallet.

The post-tax rate of 500 of the most expensive Airbnb's in the U.S. range from $633 per night to $55,729 per night. The average cost per night is $7,881, according to Best Brokers's report. Here's a look at the most expensive Airbnb's in Wisconsin:

RELATED: Milwaukee has 1,000 rentals on Airbnb, other sites. They could face new city rules.

RELATED: A Fox Point Airbnb host thought she was within the law. Then she heard from the village.

These area the top 10 most expensive Airbnbs in Wisconsin

The price is based on a seven-night stay in July 2024, excluding taxes and fees. Here are the most expensive Airbnb's in Wisconsin for summer 2024, according to the Best Broker report:

Where is the most expensive Airbnb in the U.S.?

The Riverbend House in Aspen, Colorado is the most expensive Airbnb in the U.S., according to Best Brokers. The rate is $55,727 per night for an 8-bedroom villa.

RELATED: This Catholic church in Wisconsin sold for $210,000. What's next?

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: What's the most expensive Airbnb in Wisconsin?