Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Julian Kelly sought for reckless homicide

MILWAUKEE - U.S. Marshals have asked the public to help find 20-year-old Julian Kelly of Milwaukee. He is charged with first-degree reckless homicide (use of a dangerous weapon), and authorities siad he is considered armed and dangerous.

"Seems like somebody who for one reason or the other with no criminal background decided to really ramp things up," the marshal on the case explained.

Prosecutors said, on March 28, Kelly was buying marijuana inside a car near 61st and Medford. He was one of three people inside the car, and police said the other two were the seller and a friend of the seller’s – identified as Anthony Wingo Jr.

"Kelly produces a firearm and shoots," the marshal said. "Kelly then exits the vehicle and continues to fire at the occupants as they drive."

Prosecutors said the gunfire hit Wingo, who was rushed to the hospital. He later died from his injuries.

Julian Kelly

Kelly admitted to the homicide over social media to the victim’s mother, prosecutors said – claiming it was self-defense. He also told her he was not going to turn himself in.

"We got information, which was later supported with evidence, that Kelly's family members helped him leave the state," the marshal said. "His current whereabouts are unknown."

Kelly is described as being 6 feet, 1 inch tall and 174 pounds. The marshal said he has full sleeve tattoos down both arms and a "very noticeable" tattoo on his neck.

Anyone with information on Kelly’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the U.S. Marshal tip line 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.