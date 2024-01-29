Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Larice Evans may be hiding in Racine, Milwaukee

Ashley Sears
·1 min read

RACINE, Wis. - U.S. Marshals are looking for a man accused of shooting up a Houston, Texas bar and going on the run. Investigators believe he may be hiding out in Racine or Milwaukee.

"He is a danger to this community," the U.S. Marshal on the case said.

Investigators say in September 2023, Larice Evans was kicked out of a Houston, Texas bar and came back armed with a gun.

<div>Larice Evans</div>
Larice Evans

"He later returned to the location with a firearm, fired multiple rounds," Houston Police Lt. JP Horlica said at a news conference shortly after the incident.

Investigators say a man was shot in the leg two times and two others were injured. Evans is also accused of firing at an off-duty deputy responding to the scene.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"As soon as the deputy came out, he heard multiple gunshots," HPD Lt. Horlica said.

Evans was charged in November and a warrant was issued for his arrest. Since then, the search for the suspect has moved more than a thousand miles away to the Badger State.

<div>Larice Evans</div>
Larice Evans

"It’s unknown exactly when he fled Texas, but it is believed that he is in Milwaukee or the Racine area," the marshal said.

The 47-year-old is originally from Wisconsin and has a criminal history here.

"He’s a violent individual nobody else needs to get hurt in this matter," the marshal said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Evans is 6’ tall, weighing 180 pounds.

<div>Larice Evans</div>
Larice Evans

U.S. Marshals encourage anyone with information about Evans to call the U.S. Marshal tip line at 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.