Wisconsin's recent winter storms damaged a lot of trees. Here's how you can protect them.

Snow and ice covered Milwaukee and much of southeastern Wisconsin earlier this month with totals topping 10 inches further from Lake Michigan.

While snow might provide some much needed relief during drought conditions, especially as it melts, it can also result in broken and hanging tree branches littering roadways and damaging property.

Moreover, during Wisconsin's most recent winter storms, heavy snow weighing down tree limbs, forcing them into contact with power lines, was largely blamed for widespread power outages across the greater Milwaukee area.

What are the signs of tree damage and how can you protect them during snowy and icy conditions? Here's what you need to know:

Snowy tree tunnel in Whitefish Bay.

What are the signs of tree damage?

Snow and ice can damage trees by breaking branches and treetops. But there are other, less visible signs of damage as some cells in the trunk of the tree could have ruptured—called ring shake. Some signs of ring shake can include a lean, large overgrown knots and bulges and burls near the base of the tree.

Tree roots emerging from the ground after its bent over are an indicator there's a safety hazard, but also that the tree has a poor likelihood of surviving, said DNR Forest Health Specialist Bill McNee.

What you can do to protect trees from winter snow and ice damage:

If there are smaller trees on your property that are bent over, you can remove any snow or ice to help the tree straighten to its original position. The longer the tree is bent over, the more difficult it will be for it to return to its original position.

To knock off any snow and ice, you can use a pole pruner or other longer tool to brush off the snow and push the tree back up. Trees are also vary on how much snow or ice they can handle before breaking or bending. Trees like aspen and basswood are more likely to break than hickory, birch and oak.

If the tree has a lot of damage, you might need to remove the tree before it continues to degrade.

What to do for trees that are down or hanging:

For trees that are damaged, sick or diseased, of that are down or hanging, you can call the City of Milwaukee Call Center at 414-286-CITY (2489).

If you have any concerns about fallen branches or other safety concerns, you can contact a local arborist to assess the tree in your yard. To find a certified arborist, you can search the Wisconsin Arborist Association list of local arborists at www.waa-isa-.org or the International Society of Arborists at www.isa-arbor.com.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin snow storm tree damage; how to protect trees from snow, ice