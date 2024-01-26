Wisconsin's unseasonably warm temperatures likely mean trouble for local ice conditions, DNR warns

It was a welcome sight to see so many ice shanties out around Wisconsin last weekend.

Below freezing temperatures last week froze many bodies of water around the state, but now that may be turning back already in many places as unseasonably warm air replaces the arctic blast. Temperatures have hovered around freezing this week in southern Wisconsin and we could see highs in the 40s next week.

Because of this, the ice conditions might not be as a strong as one would hope this time of year. Earlier this week, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources urged the public to practice ice safety with the changing weather conditions.

If you're planning on heading out on the ice, here's what you should know.

Do all bodies of water freeze the same?

No. According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, every body of water is different. Factors that can impact the ice include if a body of water has a current, an inlet, outlet or if they are spring-fed. Also some lakes have aerators that keep water open or lead to thin ice.

Sturgeon shanties are seen during the opening day of sturgeon spearing season on Lake Winnebago near Oshkosh on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. The 2022 Winnebago SystemÂ sturgeon spearing season began Saturday and runs for 16 days or until harvest caps are reached, whichever comes first.

Does the DNR monitor ice conditions?

No. The DNR recommends anglers, snowmobilers and others who plan to set out on frozen waters contact local fishing clubs, bait shops or outfitters for information.

The DNR says that such businesses and organizations routinely check ice conditions and can provide the best and most current information.

What should you look for once on the ice?

The DNR warns that people should be alert for pressure ridges, cracks or ice heaves.

"It is equally as important to stay alert for pressure ridges or ice heaves," according to the DNR website. "These can be dangerous due to thin ice and resulting open water. They are often created, move or grow with changes in temperatures and high winds. Pressure ridges and ice heaves can happen on Wisconsin’s largest inland lake, Lake Winnebago, a popular home to sturgeon spearers, and the Bay of Green Bay, among other places."

It's also important to pay attention to the weather, especially wind. Each year anglers in the upper Midwest are rescued from ice floes that get blown into open water by high winds.

The DNR cited Lake Winnebago, Wisconsin's largest lake, as a water prone to ice heaves and pressure ridges. And it named Green Bay as a water body in which ice can break away, stranding anglers.

What are safety tips when it comes to going on frozen bodies of water?

The DNR recommends these tips:

Carry a cell phone, and let people know where you are going and when you’ll return home.

Wear proper clothing and equipment, including a life jacket or a float coat, to help you stay afloat and to help maintain body heat.

Wear ice creepers attached to boots to prevent slipping on clear ice.

Carry a spud bar to check the ice while walking to new areas.

Carry a few spikes and a length of light rope in an easily accessible pocket to help pull yourself – or others – out of the ice.

If you fall in, remain as calm as possible. While attempting to get out of the water, call for help. Anyone who attempts to rescue you should use a rope or something similar to avoid falling through themselves.

Do not travel in unfamiliar areas or at night.

Avoid inlets, outlets or narrow that may have current that can thin the ice.

Look for clear ice, which is generally stronger than ice with snow on it or bubbles in it.

Carry some basic safety gear: ice claws or picks, a cellphone in a waterproof bag or case, a life jacket and length of rope.

What do you do if you fall through the ice?

The DNR recommends these steps if you fall through the ice.

Do not remove your winter clothing. Heavy clothes can trap air, which can help provide warmth and flotation. This is especially true in a snowmobile suit. Go back toward the direction you came. That is probably where you will find the strongest ice – and what lies ahead is unknown. Place your hands and arms on the unbroken surface. This is where a pair of nails, sharpened screwdrivers or ice picks are handy in providing the extra traction you need to pull yourself up onto the ice. Kick your feet and dig in your ice picks to work your way back onto the solid ice. If your clothes have trapped a lot of water, you may have to lift yourself partially out of the water on your elbows to let the water drain before starting forward. Once back on the ice, don't try to stand up. Lie flat until you are completely out of the water, then roll away from the hole to keep your weight spread out. This may help prevent you from breaking through again. Get to a warm, dry, sheltered area and warm yourself up immediately. In moderate to severe cases of cold-water hypothermia, you must seek medical attention. Cold blood trapped in your extremities can come rushing back to your heart after you begin to warm up. The shock of the chilled blood may cause ventricular fibrillation leading to a heart attack and death.

Paul A. Smith contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin DNR urges ice safety amid unseasonably warm temperatures