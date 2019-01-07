Wisdom Education International Holdings Company Limited (HKG:6068) Will Pay CN¥0.04 In Dividends

Shares of Wisdom Education International Holdings Company Limited (HKG:6068) will begin trading ex-dividend in 2 days. To qualify for the dividend check of CN¥0.04 per share, investors must have owned the shares prior to 10 January 2019, which is the last day the company’s management will finalize their list of shareholders to which they will send dividend payments. Should you diversify into Wisdom Education International Holdings and boost your portfolio income stream? Well, keep on reading because today, I’m going to look at the latest data and analyze the stock and its dividend property in further detail.

5 checks you should do on a dividend stock

Whenever I am looking at a potential dividend stock investment, I always check these five metrics:

Is it paying an annual yield above 75% of dividend payers?

Does it consistently pay out dividends without missing a payment of significantly cutting payout?

Has dividend per share amount increased over the past?

Is is able to pay the current rate of dividends from its earnings?

Based on future earnings growth, will it be able to continue to payout dividend at the current rate?

Does Wisdom Education International Holdings pass our checks?

The company currently pays out 45% of its earnings as a dividend, according to its trailing twelve-month data, meaning the dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Going forward, analysts expect 6068’s payout to remain around the same level at 43% of its earnings. Assuming a constant share price, this equates to a dividend yield of around 4.6%. In addition to this, EPS should increase to CN¥0.20.

If you want to dive deeper into the sustainability of a certain payout ratio, you may wish to consider the cash flow of the business. A company with strong cash flow, relative to earnings, can sometimes sustain a high pay out ratio.

Reliablity is an important factor for dividend stocks, particularly for income investors who want a strong track record of payment and a positive outlook for future payout. Unfortunately, it is really too early to view Wisdom Education International Holdings as a dividend investment. It has only been consistently paying dividends for 2 years, however, standard practice for reliable payers is to look for a 10-year minimum track record.

Relative to peers, Wisdom Education International Holdings produces a yield of 3.0%, which is high for Consumer Services stocks but still below the market’s top dividend payers.

Next Steps:

If you are building an income portfolio, then Wisdom Education International Holdings is a complicated choice since it has some positive aspects as well as negative ones. However, if you are not strictly just a dividend investor, the stock could still offer some interesting investment opportunities. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I recommend taking sufficient time to understand its core business and determine whether the company and its investment properties suit your overall goals. There are three pertinent aspects you should further examine:

