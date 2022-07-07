Is it a Wise Choice to Invest in LHC Group (LHCG)?

Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management firm, published its “Carillon Scout Small Cap Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the quarter, the management team added one new holding and eliminated two positions from the Fund portfolio. With very little cash, the portfolio remains fully invested. Try to spend some time taking a look at the fund’s top 5 holdings to be informed about their best picks for 2022.

In its Q1 2022 investor letter, Carillon Scout Small Cap Fund mentioned LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 1994, LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) is a Lafayette, Louisiana-based home healthcare services company with a $4.8 billion market capitalization. LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) delivered a 13.65% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -23.66%. The stock closed at $155.96 per share on July 05, 2022.

Here is what Carillon Scout Small Cap Fund has to say about LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) in its Q1 2022 investor letter:

"LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) provides post-acute healthcare services including home health, hospice, home and community-based, and facility-based services as well as healthcare innovations. Favorable demographics and the cost benefits of at-home care have driven favorable long-term results. What’s more, late in the quarter, the company was approached with a buyout option from a large national healthcare company."

Our calculations show that LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) fell short and didn’t make it on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) was in 26 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2022, compared to 19 funds in the previous quarter. LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) delivered a -7.71% return in the past 3 months. You can find other investor letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2022 Q1 page.

