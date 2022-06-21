Is it a Wise Choice to Invest in MYR Group (MYRG)?

Third Avenue Management, an investment management firm, published its “Small-Cap Value Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The Third Avenue Small-Cap Value Fund (the “Fund”) declined 0.44% during the first quarter of 2022 versus a decline of 2.40% for the Fund’s most relevant benchmark, the Russell 2000 Value Index1 (the “Index”). Try to spend some time taking a look at the fund’s top 5 holdings to be informed about their best picks for 2022.

In its Q1 2022 investor letter, Third Avenue Management Small-Cap Value Fund mentioned MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 1995, MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) is a Henderson, Colorado-based holding company with a $1.3 billion market capitalization. MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) delivered a -22.29% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -5.28%. The stock closed at $81.63 per share on June 16, 2022.

"The Fund’s compounder category (or “bucket”) includes companies such as MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG, engineering and construction). We believe balance sheet strength and prudent capital allocation should allow these companies to compound NAV for many years to come. Financial services companies are roughly 45% of the compounder category and largely comprised of well-capitalized regional banks which make up 21% of the total portfolio."

Our calculations show that MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) fell short and didn’t make it on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) was in 14 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2022, compared to 15 funds in the previous quarter. MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) delivered a -13.46% return in the past 3 months.

