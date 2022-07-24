How to make wise choices about expenses

Melinda Hill
·3 min read
Melinda Hill
Melinda Hill

The summer is flying by and I don’t know about many of you, but I really want time to slow down so that I can savor the sights, sounds and activities that come with these warm summer months.

As we turn the calendar page into August, we know that school will be starting, many vacations will be ending, and the routines may settle into a more consistent schedule.

I read an interesting article this week about the impact of inflation on rural vs urban budgets. In 2021, we know that prices began to rise and for an income of about $78,000 expenses averaged about $63,000 leaving about $15,000 for disposable income.

More: Help your dollar go farther this back-to-school season

This year that same income shows expenses increased about $5,000 leaving a little more than $12,000 in disposable income. In a rural setting, the income they showed was more than $59,000 with $49,000 in expenses and $10,000 in disposable income in 2021 and the shocking part was in 2022 with the increase in prices, expenses increased almost $5,000 leaving only $5,000 for disposable income.

With the higher fuel costs eating into the disposable income and little public transportation in most rural communities the ripple effect is affecting everything from college support for youth, emergency funds for households and even retirement planning.

Most of us have little control over many of the expenses for the household, but there are some ways we can make wise choices with our disposable income when it comes to shopping. Remember that as you practice some of these methods to talk with your children about why you are doing them to help then develop wise practices as well, it is a skill for life!

Ways to make wise choices with disposable income with shopping

  • Track your spending, know where your money is going and what you have available to spend on other wants or needs. Use your phone or paper to write down everything you spend so you know where it goes.

  • Decide before you buy what your wants and needs are, is this a want or a need? Make a list and post of what your wants are, or what you are saving for before any extra purchases are made. Plan your shopping trips and make the most of the gas it takes to get to town.

  • When tempted to make a purchase, leave it on the shelf or in the cart if shopping online and wait till either you are ready to leave and ask yourself if you still really “need” it? If online, wait at least 24 hours before making the purchase and if you get it and change your mind, return it promptly.

  • Make a list before going into each store, complete with a budget. Set a limit as to what will be spent and make decisions as you go. Many do this with groceries but using it in every store will make a difference.

  • Look for sales or clearance items first. Also remember items that are at eye level are usually most expensive. Don’t forget that yard sales, and second-hand stores are ways to get more for your money.

  • Don’t forget to have an emergency fund that is set aside for unexpected life events. If it’s at a different bank or credit union, then it may not be convenient to withdraw from on a whim. Ideally there should be enough in this account to cover three months of fixed expenses. Another fund for savings can be used for special events like trips, vacations, holidays and items that you’d like to be saving for on a regular basis.

I’m sure that some of you can come up with additional ways to save money because you’ve been practicing for years. As we journey through these challenging times, I trust that you can have conversations with your family for the upcoming events and holidays and if they might need to look differently than they have in the past, but that will be a column for a different day.

Melinda Hill is an OSU Extension Family & Consumer Sciences Educator and may be reached at 330-264-8722 or hill.14@osu.edu

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Extra thought about expenses can help save money

Recommended Stories

  • When a Woman's Retirement Account Becomes the Family Emergency Fund

    Vickie Elisa was already playing catch-up with her retirement fund when she withdrew $17,000 to fix a plumbing disaster in her Atlanta-area home. The bleeding from that Roth individual retirement account had started four years earlier, when Elisa, who is now 64, tapped it to help a relative pay some legal bills. By the end of 2018, after she paid penalties for early withdrawals, her account balance had dwindled to $2,500. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Replenishing it

  • How I Kept My Credit Score Above 800 Even After My Husband Left Me

    How I maintained my good financial standing and high credit score without two incomes.

  • I’m 40 and married with 2 kids. How aggressively should I invest my money right now, and should I own crypto? Here’s what 5 financial advisers told him to do now.

    Ask the Advisers: Have an investing question? Email picks@marketwatch.com, and we’ll ask a panel of CFPs to answer it for you.

  • The Downsides of Retirement That Nobody Talks About

    The realities you face when you stop working might be a far cry from your retirement dream. Of course, retiring broke or not being able to retire at all are among the worst-case scenarios. See: Best...

  • Are U.S. Savings Bonds a Good Investment During Inflation?

    U.S. savings bonds are ultra-safe offer tax advantages, especially when used for eligible education costs. However, other investments such as stocks and mutual funds typically produce higher rates of return, and the government also limits the amount of savings bonds … Continue reading → The post Are U.S. Savings Bonds a Good Investment? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

    We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...

  • How To Financially Rebuild After Losing a Job

    Losing a job can be financially and emotionally devastating, but there are proactive steps you can take to minimize the damage. This is particularly true if you have a feeling that a layoff may be...

  • 3 Top Reasons Workers Are Not Saving for Retirement

    Retirement is getting more expensive all the time, so it's best to start saving for it as early as you can. Here are three of the most common reasons participants gave for not saving for retirement right now, along with some strategies you can use to overcome them. Lack of funds was the biggest reason most people said they couldn't save for retirement.

  • 10 Ways To Lower Your Cost of Living Without Moving

    Cost-of-living expenses are the must-haves: the recurring monthly costs that command a big percentage of your overall budget, such as housing, food, transportation and utilities. And sometimes those...

  • How To Combat Hustle Culture and Still Save for What You Want

    Are you concerned that the only way to save money is to pick up another job--or three? Read More: 8 Remote Jobs That Pay at Least $20 Per HourSee Also: 9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay Your...

  • You're Never Too Old to Start Investing

    One of the best parts about investing is that it's an activity you can take part in throughout your entire life. Warren Buffett, for instance, is 91 years old and is still actively in the game. What this means to you is simple: You're never too old to start investing.