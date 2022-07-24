How to make wise choices about expenses

Melinda Hill

The summer is flying by and I don’t know about many of you, but I really want time to slow down so that I can savor the sights, sounds and activities that come with these warm summer months.

As we turn the calendar page into August, we know that school will be starting, many vacations will be ending, and the routines may settle into a more consistent schedule.

I read an interesting article this week about the impact of inflation on rural vs urban budgets. In 2021, we know that prices began to rise and for an income of about $78,000 expenses averaged about $63,000 leaving about $15,000 for disposable income.

This year that same income shows expenses increased about $5,000 leaving a little more than $12,000 in disposable income. In a rural setting, the income they showed was more than $59,000 with $49,000 in expenses and $10,000 in disposable income in 2021 and the shocking part was in 2022 with the increase in prices, expenses increased almost $5,000 leaving only $5,000 for disposable income.

With the higher fuel costs eating into the disposable income and little public transportation in most rural communities the ripple effect is affecting everything from college support for youth, emergency funds for households and even retirement planning.

Most of us have little control over many of the expenses for the household, but there are some ways we can make wise choices with our disposable income when it comes to shopping. Remember that as you practice some of these methods to talk with your children about why you are doing them to help then develop wise practices as well, it is a skill for life!

Ways to make wise choices with disposable income with shopping

Track your spending, know where your money is going and what you have available to spend on other wants or needs. Use your phone or paper to write down everything you spend so you know where it goes.

Decide before you buy what your wants and needs are, is this a want or a need? Make a list and post of what your wants are, or what you are saving for before any extra purchases are made. Plan your shopping trips and make the most of the gas it takes to get to town.

When tempted to make a purchase, leave it on the shelf or in the cart if shopping online and wait till either you are ready to leave and ask yourself if you still really “need” it? If online, wait at least 24 hours before making the purchase and if you get it and change your mind, return it promptly.

Make a list before going into each store, complete with a budget. Set a limit as to what will be spent and make decisions as you go. Many do this with groceries but using it in every store will make a difference.

Look for sales or clearance items first. Also remember items that are at eye level are usually most expensive. Don’t forget that yard sales, and second-hand stores are ways to get more for your money.

Don’t forget to have an emergency fund that is set aside for unexpected life events. If it’s at a different bank or credit union, then it may not be convenient to withdraw from on a whim. Ideally there should be enough in this account to cover three months of fixed expenses. Another fund for savings can be used for special events like trips, vacations, holidays and items that you’d like to be saving for on a regular basis.

I’m sure that some of you can come up with additional ways to save money because you’ve been practicing for years. As we journey through these challenging times, I trust that you can have conversations with your family for the upcoming events and holidays and if they might need to look differently than they have in the past, but that will be a column for a different day.

Melinda Hill is an OSU Extension Family & Consumer Sciences Educator and may be reached at 330-264-8722 or hill.14@osu.edu

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Extra thought about expenses can help save money