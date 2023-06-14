Wise County man charged with murder, capital murder in deaths of wife and daughter

Authorities in Wise County say a 45-year-old man who killed his wife and 11-year-old daughter was arrested Tuesday after he was questioned in Dallas, according to a news release from the Wise County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert A. Morairity, 45, is charged with capital murder, murder and tampering with a corpse, according to the news release. Authorities said they responded to a call Monday from a man who said his sister-in-law, 42-year-old Kimberly Kellam, and her 11-year-old daughter hadn’t been seen for several months.

The caller told investigators Kellam was living with her husband off County Road 4371 near Decatur and had three children with Morairity, according to the sheriff’s office. When sheriff’s deputies reported to the address they found it abandoned.

Around 6 p.m. Tuesday, Morairity was located in Dallas and questioned by investigators from the Wise County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Rangers and Dallas police, according to the news release. While meeting with him, police said Morairity had a 10-year-old child and a 3-year-old child with him.

At first, Morairity told authorities he hadn’t seen his wife or oldest daughter in six months, according to the news release. He later told police that his wife and their 11-year-old daughter were dead and that their bodies were in a garage at the County Road 4371 address.

The children with Morairity were taken into custody by child protective services and Morairity voluntarily returned to Wise County with a sheriff’s deupty and Texas Ranger to show investigators the locations of the bodies, according ot the sheriff’s office. He was arrested and charged with tampering with a corpse, murder and capital murder.

Morairity is currenlty being held at the Wise County Jail on $800,000 bond. The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy on the bodies.