Wise County murder suspect arrested in Wichita Falls

Wichita Falls Police arrested McKinley Bradford on a murder warrant out of Wise County Saturday afternoon.

According to a press release sent from Wise County Sheriff Lane Akins:

On Wednesday, June 15, at about 3 p.m., deputies and Wise County emergency medical service were dispatched to a travel trailer off Private Road 1652, north of Chico, for a possible deceased person. First responders determined the victim, John Freeman, 51, was deceased.

The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigators, CID personnel, and local Texas Ranger were called to the scene. On-scene evidence revealed the victim’s death was caused by multiple gunshot wounds.

The WCSO and Texas Rangers were able to identify a suspect living in Lawton, Oklahoma. After collecting evidence and conducting interviews, the investigative team obtained an arrest warrant for 39-year-old McKinley Mantrell Bradford.

The warrant was issued Friday, June 17 and Bradford was arrested on Saturday, June 18 in Wichita Falls.

Bradford is charged with murder and remains in the Wichita County Jail.

Sheriff Akins said he will be transferred to Wise County in the coming days.

