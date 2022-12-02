WATCH LIVE: Wise County sheriff gives update in search for missing 7-year-old Athena Strand

Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin is expected to give an update around 2 p.m. Friday on the search for missing 7-year-old Athena Strand, which has been underway for more than 40 hours.

The child’s stepmother reported Athena missing to the Wise County Sheriff’s Office at 6:40 p.m. Wednesday, after the family had been looking for her for about an hour, according to the Wise County Messenger.

Athena’s stepmother told the sheriff’s office that she went to her daughter’s room about 5:30 p.m. and she wasn’t there, the Messenger reported.

Athena was last seen in the 200 block of County Road 3573 in Paradise. The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert for her Thursday afternoon, describing her as endangered.

Authorities have told media outlets including WFAA-TV that the child might have run away after an argument with her parents. But they haven’t ruled out that someone could have abducted her, KTVT-TV reported.

Law enforcement has said that Athena’s stepmother and father have been cooperative with the investigation.

The Amber Alert says “law enforcement believes the child’s safety and health are in danger.”

Authorities have been searching both outdoors and inside all buildings in the area. Temperatures overnight Wednesday were in the 30s before climbing to the low 50s by Thursday afternoon. Lows were in the 40s Thursday night and Friday morning, with a high in the 70s forecast for Friday afternoon.

The Texas Department of Public Safety and other area police and fire departments have been assisting in the search of the rural area. Hundreds of volunteers from the community were involved Thursday, but authorities have said volunteers are not needed Friday.

The searchers have been using helicopters, drones, thermal-imaging cameras, horses, dogs and ATVs.

According to a missing person flyer, Athena is about 4 feet tall and weighs about 65 pounds. She’s described as having blue eyes and dirty blond hair. She was wearing washed-out blue jeans with white flowers embroidered around the front pockets, a gray and black long-sleeve shirt, light brown boots and possibly a flannel overskirt.

Story continues

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wise County Sheriff’s Office at 940-627-5971.

The search for Athena has prompted requests to help and the Wise County Sheriff’s Office is letting people know to tune in to the county’s emergency management office’s social media for more information.

“The best way to assist with finding Athena is to share and respect the information posted by official sources only,” the sheriff’s office posted on its Facebook page. “Any request for volunteers or supplies will be posted on Wise County Office of Emergency Management” Facebook page.