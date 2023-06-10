Wise County Sheriff investigating Paradise area shooting; 1 person dead, 2 others injured

The Wise County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting Friday when one person was found dead in Paradise, Texas, and two others shot in Cottondale, according to a report from the Wise County Messenger.

Few details were available, but Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin confirmed there was a shooting in the Cottondale area Friday afternoon.

A suspect vehicle was stopped in Paradise where the driver was found dead and had been killed by “what appears to be a single gunshot wound,” according to the report.

Akin said it appears the wound was self-inflicted, but it will be investigated.

“We don’t think there’s any urgency, nothing that would do any damage to anyone in the area, but we’re in the very early stages,” said Akin.

Farm Road 3259 in the Paradise area was to be shut down for a couple of hours, Akin said, as the scene where the driver died was being investigated.

Investigators are also at the scene of the shooting in the Cottondale area where two victims were shot.

Their conditions are unknown.