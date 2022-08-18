Is it a Wise Decision to Still Acquire Paypal (PYPL) Shares?

Mayar Capital, an asset management firm, published its second-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the three months ending March 31, 2021, Mayar Fund (Class A) was down 6.6% net of all expenses and fees, while the MSCI World Index declined by 5.2% in the same period. Since its inception in May 2011, Mayar Fund has seen a 198.7% increase versus a 180.9% increase for the MSCI. That corresponds to a 10.6% annualized rate of return for the Mayar Fund, compared to 10.1% for the MSCI. Go over the fund’s top 5 positions to have a glimpse of its finest picks for 2022.

In its Q2 2022 investor letter, Mayar Capital mentioned PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 1998, PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is a San Jose, California-based financial technology company with a $118.0 billion market capitalization. PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) delivered a -45.87% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -62.35%. The stock closed at $102.08 per share on August 16, 2022.

Here is what Wedgewood Partners has to say about PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in its Q2 2022 investor letter:

"This quarter, we bought shares in PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL), the payments platform. PayPal has been one of the more high-profile victims of the market’s brutal ruthlessness over the past few months, and the stock fell by over two thirds between its peak in July to the beginning of March this year. As we progressed PayPal through the Mayar Checklist Process, we identified a business with a leadership position in a structurally growing market. The company benefits from certain network effects, and faces several competitive threats at the same time. As the business profited from the move to online retail during the pandemic, as well as from the stimulus cheques handed out in the US, the stock price soared to absurd levels. As so often happens, however, the market had overcorrected by February and this quarter was offering prospective shareholders prices that assumed essentially zero growth in the business. When life gives you irrational sellers, make lemonade!"

Image by mohamed Hassan from Pixabay

Our calculations show that PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) ranks 18th on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) was in 100 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2022, compared to 110 funds in the previous quarter. PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) delivered a 28.00% return in the past 3 months.

