Is it Wise to Invest in Airbnb (ABNB)?

Brick By Brick Capital, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Performance through the mid-year and July 30th was -22.13% and -17.33% respectively. While the fund's main benchmark ARKK was down -58% and -52.99% respectively also during that time frame. Go over the fund’s top 5 positions to have a glimpse of its finest picks for 2022.

In its Q2 2022 investor letter, Brick By Brick Capital mentioned Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 2008, Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) is a San Francisco, California-based vacation rental company with a $72.6 billion market capitalization. Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) delivered a -31.74% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -28.08%. The stock closed at $113.64 per share on September 02, 2022.

Here is what Brick By Brick Capital has to say about Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in its Q2 2022 investor letter:

"What is millennial tech? It is a term I have coined to describe the type of companies I research. It is a disruptive technology that is changing the status quo of a given industry. For example, Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) with the lodging industry. This definition casts a wide net in terms of what sectors I look at, but it is very specific in terms of what type of companies I look at. I also believe focusing on these companies gives me an inherent edge over Wall St. as they are often older and disconnected from what is truly innovative. Small-to-mid cap companies This refers to the size of the underlying company and specifically companies whose market capitalization are under $10 billion. Now $10 billion is a huge number, but for example Airbnb has a $74 billion market cap. These small to mid-cap companies are often under-followed by Wall St. and therefore lead to opportunities to make money. This is because the lack of coverage creates fundamental misunderstandings about the businesses, which then creates a divergence between the stock price and underlying business prospects. Also, many investment managers cannot own these smaller stocks due to their own mandates, which I feel gives me an inherent edge as there are less eyeballs on the name and therefore information gaps that I can uncover. Many assume there is a multitude of factors that make stocks go up or down when in reality it all boils down to one singular thing."

Our calculations show that Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) fell short and didn’t make it on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) was in 57 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2022, compared to 66 funds in the previous quarter. Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) delivered a -5.17% return in the past 3 months.

