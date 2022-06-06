Is it Wise to Invest in Vishay Intertechnology (VSH)?

FPA Queens Road, an investment management firm, published its “FPA Queens Road Small Cap Value Fund” first-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. FPA Queens Road Small Cap Value Fund ("Fund") returned -3.3% in the first quarter of 2022. This compares to a -2.2% return for the Russell 2000 Value Index in the same period. Try to spend some time looking at the fund’s top 5 holdings to be informed about their best picks for 2022.

In its Q1 2022 investor letter, FPA Queens Road mentioned Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 1962, Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) is a Malvern, Pennsylvania-based semiconductor manufacturing company with a $3.2 billion market capitalization. Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) delivered a -5.21% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -13.37%. The stock closed at $20.73 per share on June 02, 2022.

Here is what FPA Queens Road has to say about Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) in its Q1 2022 investor letter:

"Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH), a manufacturer of discrete semiconductors and passive electronics, increased revenues and profits last year as its share price fell. The company offers a broad range of products essential to manufacturing electronic circuits. While broadly diversified by geography, customer, and end markets, the company is sensitive to economic growth, and slower economic growth would provide a headwind. Given the current valuation, these concerns seem to be priced into the stock, and we believe the secular tailwinds outweigh the near-term uncertainty."

Our calculations show that Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) fell short and didn’t make it on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) was in 31 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2022. Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) delivered an 11.27% return in the past 3 months. You can find other investor letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2022 Q1 page.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.