As Wise (LON:WISE) climbs 7.4% this past week, investors may now be noticing the company's one-year earnings growth

This month, we saw the Wise plc (LON:WISE) up an impressive 44%. But that isn't much consolation to those who have suffered through the declines of the last year. Like a receding glacier in a warming world, the share price has melted 54% in that period. So the bounce should be viewed in that context. You could argue that the sell-off was too severe.

The recent uptick of 7.4% could be a positive sign of things to come, so let's take a lot at historical fundamentals.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the unfortunate twelve months during which the Wise share price fell, it actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 2.8%. It could be that the share price was previously over-hyped.

It seems quite likely that the market was expecting higher growth from the stock. But looking to other metrics might better explain the share price change.

Wise managed to grow revenue over the last year, which is usually a real positive. Since the fundamental metrics don't readily explain the share price drop, there might be an opportunity if the market has overreacted.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

We doubt Wise shareholders are happy with the loss of 54% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 3.3%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. Putting aside the last twelve months, it's good to see the share price has rebounded by 17%, in the last ninety days. This could just be a bounce because the selling was too aggressive, but fingers crossed it's the start of a new trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Wise better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Wise .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GB exchanges.

