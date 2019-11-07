How Do Wise Talent Information Technology Co., Ltd’s (HKG:6100) Returns Compare To Its Industry?

Today we'll evaluate Wise Talent Information Technology Co., Ltd (HKG:6100) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Wise Talent Information Technology:

0.00081 = CN¥2.5m ÷ (CN¥3.8b - CN¥795m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

So, Wise Talent Information Technology has an ROCE of 0.08%.

View our latest analysis for Wise Talent Information Technology

Does Wise Talent Information Technology Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Using our data, Wise Talent Information Technology's ROCE appears to be significantly below the 16% average in the Interactive Media and Services industry. This performance could be negative if sustained, as it suggests the business may underperform its industry. Regardless of how Wise Talent Information Technology stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is quite low (especially compared to a bank account). It is likely that there are more attractive prospects out there.

The image below shows how Wise Talent Information Technology's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

SEHK:6100 Past Revenue and Net Income, November 7th 2019 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Wise Talent Information Technology.

How Wise Talent Information Technology's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Wise Talent Information Technology has total assets of CN¥3.8b and current liabilities of CN¥795m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 21% of its total assets. With a very reasonable level of current liabilities, so the impact on ROCE is fairly minimal.