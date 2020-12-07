WISeKey Develops a Digital Certificate for Vaccines that Secures Existing International Certification of Vaccination

WISeKey Digital certificates inserted onto NanoSeal microprocessors can secure biometric passports, mobile phones or other NFC Secured ID cards to confirm the identity of the holder and the certification of the vaccine

Geneva – December 7, 2020 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN / Nasdaq: WKEY), a leading cybersecurity, AI and IoT company announced today that has develop a Digital Certificate for Vaccines that secures existing international certification of vaccination.

WISeKey has been actively helping the healthcare industry by providing cybersecurity and IoT technologies to fight against COVID-19. Recently WISeKey announced an agreement with the German health tech company Digital Diagnostics AG to digitally certify and encrypt the data originated by a new type of sensor device that can be used for immediate tests for the new SARS coronavirus. The digid cantisense™ SARS-CoV-2 test becomes a pocket-sized laboratory and can be used in four steps anywhere on site by general practitioners, paramedics, and nursing staff without much prior knowledge. The new digital diagnostic platform enables the rapid testing of millions of people and thus enables real-time monitoring of the spread of the disease within the population. By connecting the digital sensor to a secure database, new regional hotspots of the virus spread can be recognized in real time and immediately contained.

With the imminent deployment of COVID-19 vaccines the development and wide use of technologies able to protect these vaccines against counterfeiting becomes essential in the fight against the virus. In April of this year, Europol warned the public about the potential harm of offline and online scams offering counterfeited versions of the COVID-19 vaccine and the huge health, social and economic risks associated with disinformation shared by criminals to defraud individuals and companies. Europol’s November report emphasized that the distribution of substandard and counterfeit pharmaceutical products, including preventative COVID-19 vaccines remains a consistent pandemic-related criminal activity.

These counterfeit vaccines may pose a significant risk to public health if they are ineffective or toxic, given their production in labs without the required hygiene standards. These fake vaccines may circulate on illicit markets and might be introduced to legal markets for distribution.

The World Health Organization already issues paper "yellow cards" that act as an international certification of vaccination, primarily to be used when entering a country that has enhanced health risks to travelers. But a paper certificate, as experts warned in a white paper released earlier this year, would be too difficult to quickly scale up for hundreds of millions of people but most importantly, could be subject to fraudulent activities.

Carlos Moreira, CEO and Founder of WISeKey introduced this topic at the “World Policy Conference –Health” event on December 2, 2020 during the Technology, Economics, Health Ethics session.

During the event Mr. Moreira said, “We must rethink the way the internet is built in order to unleash the potential of technology for healthcare, as this sector is still mainly an analogue sector waiting to be digitally transformed. By bringing human at the center of gravity and allowing it to freely consent to the use of its personal data, we can provide three immediate benefits: consent, traceability and protection.”

He continued, “The Health sector transformation is going to be revolutionize by Artificial Intelligence of Things “AIoT” acting as the brain that will power the nervous system of the network of IoT health related identities and objects. With the introduction of 5G, the ecosystem will continue to grow at a much faster rate as 5G will enable the connection of every object, person, and machine. AIoT will embed AI into the core health system infrastructure components including Root of Trust, semiconductors, and edge computing. Specialized APIs are then used to provide interoperability between health applications at the device, software and platform level to optimize system and network operations.”

Data processed through AIoT is then collected and made accessible to extract value and enhance health intelligence and knowledge for the ecosystem. AIoT also enables secure automation of actions and business decisions based on real time data and enables IoT to work independently with minimal human support, unlike the current state of the market which requires that all actions be coded in advance based on pre-defined scenarios. With the use of AI algorithms and predictive maintenance implemented through AIoT, health IoT devices will have the capability to dynamically determine actions to take decisions and self-program based on analytics and customer defined knowledge, resulting in lower operating and maintenance costs for health providers.

About WISeKey:

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com .

