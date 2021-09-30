WISeKey Joins UN's Cybercrime Fight

TechCrunch

Google is making a change to its search results with the goal of improving the media literacy of online users. It will also point users to other information about the same topic, to point users to other sources of information that may be related to the user's original query. The company introduced "About this Result" in February to its search results in English in the U.S., with a short description pulled from Wikipedia, if available, when the site first came online, and if your connection to the website was secure, among other things.